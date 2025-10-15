Submit Release
Chemted LLC Offers Customized Pressure Vessels, Skid Packages, and Heat Exchangers

Delivering Tailored Engineering and Fabrication Solutions for Industrial Applications Across the U.S.

A leading company of superior quality in Process Engineering Design of Energy Sector, Industrial Refrigeration and Process Chemical Industries.”
— Nasir Khan (Nick)
Chemted LLC, a leading U.S.-based industrial equipment manufacturer, proudly announces the expansion of its product offerings with fully customized ASME pressure vessels, modular skid packages, and high-efficiency heat exchangers. These advanced, tailor-made solutions are designed to meet the specific operational requirements of clients across the power, chemical, food, and processing industries.

Chemted specializes in turnkey engineering services, covering every stage from process design and 3D modeling to custom fabrication, assembly, and FAT testing. Each product is built with precision, using high-grade materials and adhering to strict industry standards to ensure long-term reliability, performance, and safety.

"Every industrial facility has unique challenges, and our goal is to deliver equipment that fits seamlessly into their operations," said Nasir Khan (Nick), CEO of Chemted LLC. "By offering fully customized pressure vessels, skid-mounted systems, and heat exchangers, we're helping businesses optimize their processes, reduce downtime, and achieve better operational efficiency."

Chemted's pressure vessels are manufactured to ASME standards and are suitable for a wide range of pressure and temperature conditions. Its modular skid packages provide plug-and-play functionality, enabling faster installation and greater flexibility. Meanwhile, the company's heat exchangers deliver superior thermal transfer for improved energy efficiency in demanding applications.

Ashley Smith
Marketing & Communications Manager
Chemted LLC
Email: info@chemted.com
Phone: (682) 244-0031
Website: www.chemted.com

981 TX-174, Rio Vista, TX 76093, United States

Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing


