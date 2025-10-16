Scorebuddy Brings RAG to QA with Launch of AI Knowledge

Scorebuddy QA

Scorebuddy adds RAG to AI Knowledge, delivering more accurate, automated QA grounded in each organization’s unique knowledge base.

RAG in AI Knowledge transforms QA automation. It combines accuracy with context, empowering contact centers to scale quality without compromising insight” — Derek Corcoran, CEO & Founder, Scorebuddy

DUBLIN, IRELAND, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scorebuddy today announced the launch of its latest feature, AI Knowledge, becoming the first native contact center QA vendor with retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) capabilities.This innovation allows Scorebuddy users to automate complex quality assurance (QA) evaluations that previously required manual intervention, significantly improving speed, accuracy, and scalability.Manual QA workflows can be slow and inconsistent, creating bottlenecks for growing organizations. Scorebuddy’s existing AI Auto Scoring solution already helps automate evaluations for up to 100% of customer support interactions. However, many users have hesitated to apply AI to complex or context-heavy QA tasks.With AI Knowledge, powered by RAG, Scorebuddy provides a new layer of safety and precision by grounding AI scoring in each organization’s own knowledge base. This ensures AI evaluations align with company policies, compliance standards, and internal documentation.While large language models (LLMs) are trained on public data, RAG allows AI systems to draw directly from an organization’s continuously evolving internal knowledge. When activated, AI Knowledge enhances Scorebuddy’s Auto Scoring by retrieving relevant information from the company’s knowledge base to evaluate agent–customer interactions.Before RAG, complex QA use cases—like compliance reviews, technical troubleshooting, or product-specific evaluations—required manual effort from human evaluators. Now, Scorebuddy gives enterprises the ability to automate knowledge-heavy QA processes while maintaining control, accuracy, and compliance.With RAG integrated into AI Knowledge, QA scoring remains accurate and consistent—even as your knowledge base changes. When internal documents, policies, or product information are updated, the AI’s understanding automatically updates too—no engineering work required.Simply toggle on AI Knowledge, and your QA system instantly adapts to your organization’s latest insights and materials.

