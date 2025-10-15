Motown’s Own John Valiant Ignites Passion and Purpose With His New Album Soul On Fire
Detroit soul artist John Valiant unveils Soul On Fire Oct 24, 2025; a six-song journey of growth, healing, and love rooted in Motown spirit.DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Detroit has always been known for giving the world voices that cannot be ignored, and John Valiant is the latest to step into that tradition with grace and grit. His upcoming six song project Soul On Fire, set for release on October 24, 2025, is not just another album drop. It is a statement, a diary, and a groove all rolled into one. The album will be available on Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Pandora and more, giving listeners plenty of ways to dive in when it goes live.
Carrying the Motown Spirit. John’s music does not try to copy the classics but it carries their spirit. Soul On Fire feels like Motown dressed for today with rich vocals, live-sounding textures, and lyrics that cut right to the center of what it means to grow, to heal, and to keep moving. It is both deeply personal and open enough to let every listener find themselves inside it.
“This album is my story in sound; chapters of healing, joy, growth, and rediscovering my own voice,” John says. “I wanted to create something that feels real, that encourages people to love themselves, heal their past, and see life with new eyes.”
Stories Woven Into Six Tracks. The project runs just six songs but each one carries its weight. Themes of self discovery, love, renewal, and reflection flow across the record. There are moments that lift you up and others that make you pause and think, but the through line is always soul.
This is music made for people who are tired of shallow background noise. It asks you to lean in, listen, and maybe even change the way you feel when the last note fades out.
Why Streaming Made Sense. Instead of talking about a “digital strategy” or “global reach,” John keeps it simple. Putting Soul On Fire on major streaming platforms means anybody who wants to listen can do so instantly. No barriers, no waiting. Just soul music, ready to be heard.
An Artist in His Prime. John Valiant has been a familiar face in Detroit’s music scene for years. People know him for his live shows that feel more like conversations and for lyrics that manage to be both playful and profound. He is a performer who leaves an impression long after the lights dim.
This album marks a turning point. After time spent refining his craft and finding his voice, John is ready to step out in full. Soul On Fire is not a beginning, it is a blooming. “I believe music has the power to heal and awaken,” he says. “If even one listener feels encouraged to keep going after hearing these songs, then it is all worth it.”
About John Valiant. Born and raised in Detroit, John Valiant is a soul artist, songwriter, and performer with roots that stretch from church choirs to studies in rhythm and world music. His sound is rich and layered, but what makes him unforgettable is the honesty in his delivery.
On stage or in the studio, John brings passion and presence in equal measure. Soul On Fire is his latest and most personal project to date, a work that honors the city that shaped him while speaking to listeners everywhere.
Soul On Fire is not just another release date on the calendar. It is a record that carries pieces of John Valiant’s story, wrapped in the kind of soul that Detroit has always done best. On October 24, the world gets to press play and feel what happens when an artist sings straight from the core.
