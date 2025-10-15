Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,812 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,276 in the last 365 days.

More Senate activity expected this week as shutdown enters third week; no formal negotiations occurring

The Senate returned to Capitol Hill today and is scheduled to hold its eighth vote on the House-passed continuing resolution, but is expected to fall short of the 60 votes required to pass the CR. Formal negotiations toward a deal still have yet to take place. The House, which has been out of session since passing the CR Sept. 19, remains out this week with no plans to return. The AHA will continue monitoring the situation and will provide updates as they become available. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

More Senate activity expected this week as shutdown enters third week; no formal negotiations occurring

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more