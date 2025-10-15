More Senate activity expected this week as shutdown enters third week; no formal negotiations occurring

The Senate returned to Capitol Hill today and is scheduled to hold its eighth vote on the House-passed continuing resolution, but is expected to fall short of the 60 votes required to pass the CR. Formal negotiations toward a deal still have yet to take place. The House, which has been out of session since passing the CR Sept. 19, remains out this week with no plans to return. The AHA will continue monitoring the situation and will provide updates as they become available.

