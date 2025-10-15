Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty Launches Guaranteed Cash Offer Program for Home Sellers

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty is proud to announce the launch of their Guaranteed Cash Offer campaign, a new initiative designed to provide homeowners with flexibility, speed, and certainty when selling their homes.Under this campaign, sellers can request a cash offer and, unlike traditional or for-sale-by-owner transactions, their home is never listed. This means no showings, no open houses, and no home prep, saving time and reducing stress.The program is designed for a wide variety of seller situations, including:- Late payments or foreclosures- Excessive repairs needed- Inherited homes or probate- Job transfers- Homeowners looking to turn their property into immediate income- And more!Here’s how the Guaranteed Cash Offer works:1. Provide House Details – Complete a short online questionnaire with key property information.2. Schedule an Appointment – Schedule a visit, answer questions, and determine if this is a fit for you.3. Agree on a Fair Price – All deals are created as win/win. No costly repairs, no commissions, no fees, and no obligations.4. Choose Your Closing Date – Close as fast as 7–14 days, and even get help with clutter if needed!The Guaranteed Cash Offer Program provides additional flexibility. Homeowners can choose an immediate cash buyout or proceed with the traditional selling route for a potentially higher net. Traditional sales often require multiple showings, inspections, and appraisals, and can take 3–6 months to complete. The guaranteed cash offer option allows homeowners to move quickly and confidently!Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty is known for bold, memorable billboard campaigns across South Carolina, and residents will start seeing the new Guaranteed Cash Offer billboards throughout Charleston and surrounding areas.Homeowners interested in learning more about the Guaranteed Cash Offer Program can visit Jeff Cook Offers , or call 843-501-0519 for a free consultation!

