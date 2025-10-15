JEONG FAMILY and Nice One Sign Exclusive Strategic Agreement to Launch ILY in Saudi, Marking New Era for Halal Beauty

ILY BY JEONG FAMILY kids beauty

Strategic partnership brings Malaysia’s ILY BY JEONG FAMILY brand into Saudi Arabia’s beauty scene, powered by Nice One’s digital retail strength.

SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JEONG FAMILY , Southeast Asia’s leading multigenerational clean beauty and wellness platform, has entered into a landmark strategic partnership with Nice One , one of Saudi Arabia’s most prominent beauty retailers and digital platforms. Under this exclusive agreement, Nice One becomes the sole distributor of the ILY brand across Saudi Arabia, covering both e-commerce and offline retail networks.This milestone represents the first official entry of a Malaysian-born, Halal-ready kids’ beauty brand into the Middle East, and signals the rise of a new pan-Asian Halal beauty movement built on innovation, integrity, and intergenerational care.“We see this partnership as a powerful bridge between two worlds,” said Cherry Koay, Founder and CEO of JEONG FAMILY. “ILY is more than a brand—it’s a movement that empowers the next generation through safe, joyful self-care. With Nice One’s scale and reach, we’re proud to bring Malaysia’s proudest Halal beauty innovation to the GCC region.”As the region’s most expansive kids beauty platform, JEONG FAMILY’s flagship brand ILY is trusted by parents and loved by children for its immersive experiences and safe formulations. Formulated with EWG green-graded ingredients and Halal-ready formulations, ILY products are dermatologically tested and developed to meet the highest standards of safety and integrity for young skin.The brand currently operates PLAYLAB™ experiential flagships in Malaysia, with plans for two international flagship locations by 2026. It has also launched Asia’s first Mini PLAYLAB™ shop-in-shop concept within WOW Beauty by Miniso Group, pioneering experiential new retail tailored for kids’ beauty and wellness.ILY by JEONG FAMILY is currently available at over 200 physical retail points in Malaysia and Singapore through an exclusive partnership with Guardian. The brand is on track to expand to 1,500 offline POS across Asia Pacific by 2026, further solidifying its position as the region’s leading kids beauty platform.“The future of beauty is clean, inclusive, and cross-generational,” said Mr. Omar Alolayan, Founder & CEO of Nice One. “We’re thrilled to welcome ILY by JEONG FAMILY to Saudi Arabia. Their multigenerational wellness platform aligns perfectly with our mission, and we see immense potential to scale this across the GCC.”As Halal beauty becomes a global category with deep cultural relevance, this collaboration positions Malaysia at the forefront—offering not just clean formulations, but an experiential, values-driven beauty journey that resonates with modern families across borders.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------About JEONG FAMILYJEONG FAMILY is Southeast Asia’s leading multigenerational clean beauty and wellness platform, founded in Kuala Lumpur in 2021. With a brand ecosystem that includes ILY (non-toxic kids skincare and makeup), NUEGRAY (Gen Z color cosmetics), and BESTIE (tween skincare & fragrance), the group is redefining beauty for all ages. JEONG FAMILY operates experiential PLAYLAB™ stores, develops JAKIM Halal-ready OEM/ODM formulations through its manufacturing division, and is expanding rapidly across Asia Pacific with over 200 retail points and a goal of 1,500 POS by 2026. For more information, please visit https://www ilybyjeongfamily .com/About NICE ONENice One is one of Saudi Arabia’s fastest-growing beauty retail and digital commerce platforms. With millions of active users across the GCC, Nice One combines curated global brands, user-friendly technology, and localized logistics to provide seamless beauty shopping experiences online and offline. Its vision is to bring the best of beauty to every household in the region through innovation, inclusion, and trusted partnerships. For more information, please visit https://group.niceonesa.com/en For enquiries: ily@jeongfamily.com | partnerships@niceonesa.com

PLAYLAB By JEONG FAMILY, experiential new retail flagship at BSC Bangsar Shopping Centre, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

