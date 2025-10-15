Deputy Minister Seiso Mohai leads review of District Development Model and participates in the Matjhabeng Investment Summit, 16 to 17 Oct

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Hon. Seiso Mohai, will undertake two key engagements in the Free State Province from 16–17 October 2025, focusing on strengthening coordinated service delivery through the District Development Model (DDM) and advancing regional economic growth through strategic investment.

The first engagement will take place at the Thabo Mofutsanyana District Municipality, where the Deputy Minister Mohai will lead a review session of the DDM One Plan. The session seeks to assess implementation progress, evaluate catalytic projects, and chart a roadmap for improved coordination and service delivery within the district. The engagement forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen intergovernmental relations and accelerate development outcomes across all spheres of government.

Deputy Minister will then participate in the Matjhabeng Investment Summit 2025, hosted under the theme: “Unlocking Economic Growth through Strategic Partnerships and Investment.”

The Summit aims to deepen collaboration between government, business, and investors to unlock new economic opportunities, drive infrastructure development, promote industrial revitalisation, and stimulate job creation in the region.

The Engagements will be held as follows:

DDM One Plan Review Engagement

Date: 16 October 2025

Venue: Thabo Mofutsanyana District Municipality – Bluegumbosch Multipurpose Hall

Time: 08:00

Deputy Minister Mohai will be joined by MEC for Cooperative Governance, Traditional Affairs and Human Settlements, Mr Teboho Mokoena, MEC for Sport, Culture and Recreation, Ms Zanele Sefuba, and Executive Mayor of Thabo Mofutsanyana District Municipality, Cllr Conny Msibi.

Matjhabeng Investment Summit 2025

Date: 17 October 2025

Venue: Feder Meyer Hall, Welkom

Time: 08:00

The Deputy Minister will join Free State Premier Hon. MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae, Executive Mayor of Matjhabeng Local Municipality, Cllr Thanduxolo Khalipha, Members of the Executive Council (MECs), and other key stakeholders from government, business, and civil society.

For further information or media-related enquiries regarding the Summit, please contact:

Mr Tshediso Tlali

Spokesperson to the Executive Mayor

Cell: 072 133 4424

E-mail: tshediso.tlali@matjhabeng.co.za

For media enquiries relating to the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, please contact:

Mr Tom Nkosi

Departmental Head of Communications

Tel: 079 907 9016

E-mail: TomNkosi@dpme.gov.za

