Shivani’s Kitchen Wins The Rising Star Award at Food and Beverage Atlantic 2025

Abhishek Asthana, CEO and Co-Founder, Shivani's Kitchen receives The Rising Star Award at Food and Beverage Atlantic 2025

Halifax-based Shivani’s Kitchen is known for its clean and rooted take on Indian flavours

Winning the Rising Star Award is so much more than just a growth acknowledgement; it's a testament to our hard work as a passionate brand with community support.” — Shivani Dhamija, Founder, Shivani's Kitchen

HALIFAX, CANADA, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shivani’s Kitchen , Halifax's renowned culinary brand known for authentic Indian flavours and products, has been awarded the Rising Star Award at the 2025 Food and Beverage Atlantic (FBA) Awards, recently held in Charlottetown, PEI.The FBA Industry Conferences celebrate some of Atlantic Canada’s brightest food and beverage innovators. Each year, the awards highlight brands who drive excellence in the food and beverage sector.Founded in 2014 by Shivani Dhamija, Shivani’s Kitchen is known for its fresh Malai Paneer (high-protein cottage cheese) and clean-label curry bases. Made from coconut oil without preservatives, cornstarch, or artificial agents, the Malai Paneer has been stocked at Sobeys, Superstore, and Costco and is popularly known for its pure flavour and taste. Moreover, Shivani's Kitchen also offers five pure Indian sauce bases: Butter Chicken, Paneer Butter Masala, Regular Curry, Vindaloo, and Chickpea allowing anyone to prepare Indian favourites without the need for time-consuming preparation.Reflecting on the recent award title, Dhamija said, "Winning the Rising Star Award is so much more than just a growth acknowledgement; it's a testament to our hard work as a passionate brand with community support. After becoming an entrepreneur as a newcomer in Canada, I've learned that sometimes life throws curveballs your way, but as long as you believe in your dreams and keep working toward them, you'll overcome these obstacles. I hope this resonates with everyone even more so, immigrant women entrepreneurs."Known as the “Spice Queen” of Atlantic Canada, Dhamija has frequently received recognition for her entrepreneurial endeavours, such as the Atlantic Business Award of Distinction and Most Inspiring Immigrants in Atlantic Canada. Outside of business, she champions other immigrant women entrepreneurs through mentorship and community speaking engagements.Looking ahead Shivani’s Kitchen aims to expand its retail presence through Canada, with other seasonal and specialty offerings while maintaining a simple, tasty, authentic approach to Indian food.About Shivani’s Kitchen: Shivani’s Kitchen is a Halifax-based award-winning culinary brand founded in 2014 by Shivani Dhamija. The brand offers fresh Malai Paneer and a range of clean-label curry bases, crafted from family recipes and natural ingredients.For more information, contact:

