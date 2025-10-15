Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics (AML) Therapeutics Industry Set to hit $7.25B by 2033, Amid Rising Therapeutic

acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics market acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics market, by region

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size and GrowthAccording to the DataM Intelligence: The global acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics market size reached US$ 2.89 Billion in 2023 with a rise of US$ 3.15 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 7.25 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2025-2033.Get a Sample PDF Of This Report (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID):– https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/acute-myeloid-leukaemia-therapeutics-market Key Highlights:• North America leads the global acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapeutics market, holding a 48.5% revenue share in 2024.• Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, expected to register a CAGR of 7.5% in 2024.• By drug class, the targeted therapy segment dominates the AML therapeutics market with a 43.3% share in 2024.• Among disease types, the myeloblastic leukemia segment holds the largest share at 38.5% in 2024.• Researchers at Lund University discovered a novel mechanism by which acute myeloid leukemia (AML) cells escape detection by the immune system.They identified a surface protein, SLAMF6, that is expressed on leukemia stem cells but not on healthy blood stem cells and found that it helped the cancerous cells evade T cell–mediated destruction. Through CRISPR gene editing and functional studies, they confirmed SLAMF6’s central role in immune evasion, revealing a potential new target for AML treatment.• In follow-up experiments, the team developed a specific antibody to block SLAMF6, which restored the ability of T cells to recognize and kill AML cells, both in vitro and in mice models. This breakthrough suggests that immunotherapy for AML long limited by mechanisms of immune escape—could be enhanced by targeting SLAMF6. The findings were published in Nature Cancer and may pave the way for novel, more effective immunotherapeutic strategies in AML treatment.Major Companies:Top companies in the acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics market include1. Genentech, Inc.2. Servier Pharmaceuticals LLC.3. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.4. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.5. Novartis AG6. Astellas Pharma Inc.7. Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.8. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc9. Pfizer Inc.10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.Get Customization in the report as per your requirements:- https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/acute-myeloid-leukaemia-therapeutics-market Regional Insights – Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics MarketNorth America:North America dominates the AML therapeutics market with a 48.5% share in 2024, driven by high healthcare expenditure, advanced medical infrastructure, and a strong pharmaceutical presence. Widespread adoption of innovative therapies, including FLT3 and IDH inhibitors, BCL-2 inhibitors, Mylotarg, and combination regimens, along with advanced diagnostics like genetic and molecular profiling, enhances early detection and precision therapy uptake. Regulatory approvals also support growth; for example, in January 2025, Medexus Pharmaceuticals received FDA approval for treosulfan combined with fludarabine as a preparative regimen for allogeneic stem cell transplantation in AML and MDS patients.Europe:Europe holds the second-largest share at 34.5% in 2024, supported by targeted therapies, immunotherapies, combination regimens, public healthcare systems, and insurance coverage. Precision medicine initiatives and active clinical trial participation accelerate adoption of new therapies. Notably, in September 2025, Moleculin Biotech enrolled its first EU patients in the Phase 2B/3 MIRACLE trial evaluating Annamycin with cytarabine for relapsed or refractory AML. Germany’s market is particularly strong due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, government support, and high awareness, ensuring broad access and improved patient outcomes.Asia-Pacific:The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing AML therapeutics market, with a 7.5% CAGR in 2024. Growth is driven by increasing disease awareness, urbanization, improved healthcare access, and government support. Countries including China, Japan, India, and South Korea are witnessing higher adoption of targeted and combination AML therapies, bolstered by clinical trials and educational initiatives. For example, in June 2025, Servier, in partnership with CStone Pharmaceuticals, presented updated Phase 3 AGILE study results at ASCO 2023 showing that TIBSOVO (ivosidenib) with azacitidine demonstrated promising efficacy and safety for newly diagnosed IDH1-mutated AML patients, highlighting its potential as a targeted treatment option.Recent Developments:• In September 2025, SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. announced that it hosted a virtual R&D Day on October 29, 2025, featuring key opinion leaders and company management. The event highlighted the unmet medical needs and evolving treatment landscape in AML, providing an overview of the ongoing Phase 3 REGAL trial of Galinpepimut-S (GPS) and updates on the SLS009 program, emphasizing the company’s focus on advancing novel therapies for acute myeloid leukemia and supporting the development of innovative treatment options for patients.• In June 2024, HUTCHMED initiated a Phase I, multicenter, open-label trial in China to evaluate HMPL-506, a novel oral menin inhibitor, in patients with hematological malignancies. The study assessed safety, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy. HMPL-506 targets the menin protein, a key regulator of gene expression and cell signaling, addressing critical drivers of AML, including mixed-lineage leukemia rearrangements and nucleophosmin mutations.Market SegmentationBy Drug Class: (Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy and Others)By Disease Type: (Myeloblastic Leukemia, Myelomonocytic Leukemia, Promyelocytic Leukemia, Monocytic Leukemia and Others)By Route of Administration: (Parenteral, Oral)By Distribution Channel: (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy)By Region: (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence:- https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=acute-myeloid-leukaemia-therapeutics-market Analyst Concludes: The discovery of the SLAMF6-mediated immune evasion mechanism marks a significant breakthrough in the understanding of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) pathogenesis and opens a new frontier in therapeutic innovation. 