Top 10 Food Safety Testing Companies Driving a USD 44.06 billion Market with 7.85% CAGR by 2032

Key companies covered in the food safety testing market report are ALS Limited, AsureQuality Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bureau Veritas, and Others.

NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global food safety testing market was valued at USD 24.24 billion in 2024 and is projected to rise from USD 25.96 billion in 2025 to USD 44.06 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.85% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.North America dominated the global market with a 43.52% share in 2024, supported by stringent food regulations, advanced testing technologies, and strong enforcement of safety standards.Leading companies operating in the global market include SGS S.A., Eurofins Scientific SE, Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group PLC Solutions, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., among others.Food safety testing plays a vital role in ensuring that food products are safe for human consumption throughout the supply chain. It involves a series of scientific assessments to analyze the microbiological, physical, and chemical composition of food, ensuring compliance with regulatory safety standards.As international food trade continues to expand — both to meet domestic demand in countries with limited agricultural output and to facilitate exports from food-producing nations — the need for rigorous food testing has intensified. The increasing dependence on imported food and beverages is expected to drive the adoption of advanced food safety testing methods, supporting global efforts to safeguard public health and maintain consumer trust.➤ Get a Free Sample Research PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/food-safety-testing-market-108286 ➤ Report Scope & Segmentation:♦︎ Market Size Value in 2025: USD 25.96 billion♦︎ Market Size Value in 2032: USD 44.06 billion♦︎ Growth Rate: CAGR of 7.85% (2025-2032)♦︎ Base Year: 2024♦︎ Historical Data: 2019-2023♦︎ Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032♦︎ No. of Report Pages: 268♦︎ 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱: By Test Type {Pathogen (E.Coli, Salmonella, Listeria, and Others), Genetically Modified Organism, Allergen, Mycotoxin, Chemical and Pesticides, and Others}, By Food Tested (Meat, Poultry & Seafood, Dairy Products, Processed Foods, Fruits & Vegetables, and Others), By Technology (Traditional, Rapid (Rapid PCR, Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA), Rapid ELISA, Rapid Resolution Liquid Chromatography, and Others), and Molecular (PCR Test, ELISA Test, NGS, and Others).♦︎ 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa♦︎ 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀: Growing Cases of Food Fraud/Adulteration to Increase Demand for Food Safety Testing | Increasing Incidence of Foodborne Illnesses Among People to Support Market Growth➤ LIST OF KEY FOOD SAFETY TESTING COMPANIES PROFILED• ALS Limited (Australia)• AsureQuality Ltd (New Zealand)• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)• Bureau Veritas (France)• Deibel Laboratories (U.S.)• Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg)• Intertek Group PLC Solutions (U.K.)• Mérieux NutriSciences (U.S.)• SGS S.A. (Switzerland)• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)➤ Segmentation Analysis:According to Fortune Business Insights, the food safety testing market is segmented by test type, food tested, and technology. By test type, the pathogen segment dominates, focusing on organisms such as Salmonella, E. coli, and Listeria, while other key types include GMO, allergen, mycotoxin, and chemical/pesticide residue testing, with the latter expected to grow rapidly. Based on food tested, meat, poultry, and seafood represent the largest segment due to frequent pathogen testing, whereas processed foods are witnessing fast growth, followed by fruits & vegetables and dairy. In terms of technology, the market is categorized into traditional, rapid, and molecular methods; traditional testing continues to hold the largest share for its accuracy, but rapid and molecular technologies are expanding quickly due to their suitability for on-site detection and faster results.➤ Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/food-safety-testing-market-108286 ➤ Regional Insights:According to Fortune Business Insights, North America led the food safety testing market in 2024 with approximately 43.5% market share, driven by stringent regulations such as the U.S. Federal Meat Inspection Act, high food import volumes, and strong regulatory enforcement. Europe is addressing chemical safety challenges involving veterinary drug residues, pesticides, and mycotoxins while investing in advanced testing kits. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period, supported by its large population, increasing food consumption, expanding import and export activities, rising consumer demand for certified and safer food, and government initiatives such as India’s plan to establish 100 new food testing laboratories.➤ KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTSApril 2025: QIAGEN launched an innovative instrument named QIAsymphony Connect that can be used to prepare samples and expand its reach to consumers. The product can be used for oncology and genomics📝 Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)Q1) How much is the food safety testing market worth?👉 Fortune Business Insights says that the market size was valued at USD 24.24 billion in 2024.Q2) At what CAGR is the food safety testing market projected to grow during the forecast period of 2025-2032?👉 Recording a CAGR of 7.85%, the market is expected to exhibit promising growth during the forecast period of 2025-2032.Q3) Which is the leading test type segment?👉 By test type, the pathogen segment leads the market.Q4) What is the significant factor driving the market growth?👉 The increasing incidence of foodborne illnesses is a key factor driving market growth.Q5) Which region is poised to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period?👉 Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.➤ Read Related Insights:♦︎ Food Flavors Market Size, Share, Growth, Report, 2032♦︎ Hot Sauce Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast, 2032

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.