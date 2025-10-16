Top 10 Cold Chain Packaging Companies Driving a USD 64.49 billion Market with 11.09% CAGR by 2032

Cold Chain Packaging Market Size Cold Chain Packaging Market Share

Key companies covered in cold chain packaging market report are Sancell, Sonoco ThermoSafe, Orora Group, CREOPACK, Tempack, Cryopak, Softbox Systems and Others.

NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global cold chain packaging market size was valued at USD 28.14 billion in 2024. It is projected to grow from USD 30.88 billion in 2025 and to USD 64.49 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.09% during the forecast period. Europe dominated the cold chain packaging market with a market share of 33.58% in 2024.Cold chain packaging comprises specialized solutions that ensure temperature stability for sensitive products throughout the supply chain. These solutions are vital for maintaining the quality, safety, and efficacy of perishable goods such as vaccines, fresh produce, and biologics. Leading manufacturers like Sancell and Cold Chain Technologies hold significant shares in the global cold chain packaging market, driven by their advanced temperature-control solutions and strong global presence.Fortune Business Insights™ mentioned this in a report titled “Cold Chain Packaging Market Size and Industry Report, 2025-2032.”Get a Free Sample Research PDF:Report Scope:♦ Market Size Value in 2024: $ 28.14 Bn♦ Market Size Value in 2032: $ 64.49 Bn♦ Growth Rate: CAGR of 11.09% (2025-2032)♦ Base Year: 2024♦ Historical Data: 2019-2023♦ Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032♦ 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱: By Service Type (Refrigerated Transportation and Refrigerated Warehousing), By Temperature Range (Chilled [8°C to 0°C], Frozen [0°C to -25°C], and Deep Frozen [Below -25°C]), By Product Type (EPS Containers, PUR Containers, Pallet Shippers, Vacuum Insulated Panels, and Others), By End-use Industry (Pharmaceuticals, Food, and Industrial).Segments:Pallet Shippers Segment to Dominate Attributable to Larger CapacityBy product type, the market is segmented into EPS containers, PUR containers, pallet shippers, vacuum insulated panels, and others.The pallet shippers segment is expected to dominate, attributable to its larger capacity and universal temperature protection coverage. Further, their reusable and effective nature during shipping may enhance demand.Food Segment to Hold Largest Market Share Backed by Rising Product ApplicationsBased on application, the market is classified into pharmaceuticals, food, and industrial.The food segment is expected to hold the largest cold chain packaging market share due to rising vaccines, medicines, and medical drugs adoption. Furthermore, strong investments by the pharmaceutical packaging industry are expected to enhance the cold chain packaging industry’s progress.Geographically, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.Report Coverage:The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/toc/cold-chain-packaging-market-102829 List of Key Players Present in the Report:• Sancell (Australia)• Sonoco ThermoSafe (U.S.)• Polar Tech Industries Inc. (U.S.)• Cold Chain Technologies (U.S.)• Peli BioThermal (U.S.)• Orora Group (Australia)• CREOPACK (Canada)• Sofrigam (France)• Intelsius (U.K.)• Nordic Cold Chain Solutions (U.S.)• Tempack (Spain)• Cryopak (U.S.)• Softbox Systems (U.K.)Driving Factors:Robust Demand from the Pharmaceutical Industry to Propel Market GrowthCold chain packaging is a technique that involves the shipping and packaging of products requiring specific temperatures. The strong demand for the product from the pharmaceutical industry is expected to enhance its adoption. It is used to package injections, vaccines, medicines, and other items requiring specific temperatures. According to Pharmaceutical Commerce Analysis of IQVIA, 2018, the cold chain accounts for nearly 18% of the total investments in pharmaceutical products. In addition, the rising overseas trade of pharmaceutical products may bolster the adoption of the packaging technique. These factors may drive the cold chain packaging market growth.Regional Insights:Changing Temperature Profiles to Propel Industry Growth in EuropeEurope is projected to dominate the cold chain packaging market, driven by shifting temperature conditions and the adoption of advanced packaging technologies.Asia Pacific is witnessing strong growth due to rapid cold storage expansion, rising population, higher disposable incomes, and a well-established supply chain.North America benefits from advanced logistics networks and technology integration, with cold packaging playing a crucial role in transporting pharmaceuticals and food across widespread regions.Get a Quote: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/cold-chain-packaging-market-102829 Recent Major Developments in the Market:• October 2023 – Cold Chain Technologies announced the acquisition of Exeltainer, SL, an international provider of isothermal packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical industry; with its manufacturing plants in Spain and Brazil.• April 2023 – Mettcover Global opened a new warehouse in Pennsylvania, U.S., strategically located to store and distribute thermal covers and data loggers to clients across the U.S.Related Reports- Frozen Food Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Composite Packaging Market Size, Share, Growth, 2032𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions.

