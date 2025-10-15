HVACR World set to showcase energy-efficient & climate-smart technologies in Dubai

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising global temperatures and increasing energy demands are compelling the HVACR industry to innovate heating, cooling and ventilation systems. In response to the industry’s needs, HVACR World, the leading event for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), will take place at Za’abeel Halls 4 – 6 at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 24–27 November 2025, bringing together professionals from construction, data centres, healthcare, hospitality and other industries.HVACR World was designed in response to the growing demand for specialized solutions and knowledge in the global HVACR industry,” said Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President at dmg events. “As markets increasingly prioritize energy efficiency, the transition to low-GWP (Global Warming Potential) refrigerants under the 2016 Kigali Amendment, enhanced indoor air quality and advanced cooling for data centres, it was important to create a trade exhibition that brings together manufacturers, regulators and technical experts to explore innovative solutions, share insights and engage directly with the technologies that will support the future of HVACR in the region.”Endorsed by the Air-Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) and ASHRAE Falcon Chapter, the exhibition will bring together government bodies, manufacturers, suppliers and industry experts to explore breakthrough technologies that optimize energy efficiency, support Net Zero goals and transform climate control for commercial, industrial and residential applications.Abdallah Mahmoud, President, ASHRAE Falcon Chapter, said: “The diversity and technical depth of the sessions at HVACR World highlight the commitment of ASHRAE Falcon Chapter to support industry knowledge and practical learning. Participants will gain valuable perspectives on decarbonization pathways, refrigerant transitions, environmental air quality and emerging technologies, directly applicable to the region’s evolving market."On his part, Nabil Shahin, Managing Director, AHRI, said: “Navigating the challenges of refrigerant transition, energy efficiency and decarbonization is critical for the global HVACR industry. HVACR World offers a platform for showcasing advanced solutions and technologies, engaging in knowledge-sharing lectures and sessions, and collaborating with key stakeholders to address these challenges and assist in decision-making.”Global innovation on displayWith over 150 exhibitors representing China, Germany, India, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Spain, South Korea, Türkiye, the UAE and Uzbekistan, HVACR World will showcase how regional and international collaboration is driving innovation in low-carbon cooling and heating solutions, highlighting HVACR’s role in building a sustainable future.Co-located with Big 5 Global, the event features leading international and regional brands, including Johnson Controls, Honeywell, Bosch, Hitachi, York, Hisense, Gree, SKM Fawaz, Mekar, Haier and TCL, among others.One of the key highlights of the exhibition will be the Gulf Organization for Research and Development (GORD), Sustainability Partner, showcasing its award-winning Synergia9n1 system. Developed by GORD, Synergia9n1 is a patented, ultra-efficient, multi-modal dedicated outdoor air system capable of cooling and ventilating both open and enclosed spaces, achieving up to a 50% reduction in energy consumption. Dr. Yousef Alhorr, Founding Chairman of GORD, will demonstrate its practical applications and design at HVACR Talks on 24 November.Knowledge-sharing and collaboration in focusThe exhibition’s content program will feature HVACR Talks, a four-day series of more technical and strategic sessions held at the HVACR Theatre in Za’abeel 4, exploring low-carbon solutions, indoor air quality and advanced cooling technologies for data centres.Some of the prominent and high-profile speakers include H.E. Dr. Alanoud Abdulla Alhaj, Assistant Undersecretary of Green Development & Climate Change Sector, Ministry Of Climate Change & Environment; Engr Faisal Rashid, Senior Director, Demand Side Management, Dubai Supreme Council of Energy; Baraa Abueid, Senior Director – Data Centers Design, Damac Digital; Henry Hwong, Senior Vice President, Global Services; Eng Majd Fayyad, DSM Strategy & Policy Lead, Dubai Supreme Council of Energy; Deepak Ramesh Bhat, Regional Product Director – EMEA, Johnson Control.HVACR World, in collaboration with AHRI, will host the UN Ozone Gathering, convening 50 international delegates, including government officials and industry leaders, to align on refrigerant transition policies, codes, standards and capacity-building initiatives, complemented by a guided HVACR World tour to review the latest products utilizing new refrigerants displayed by exhibitors.As the region continues to develop its built environment and meet ambitious energy and sustainability targets, HVACR World offers a comprehensive view of the sector’s direction, challenges and opportunities.HVACR World is supported by several sponsors and partners, including Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure as the Main Supporting Partner; Supporting Partners, Ministry of Economy & Tourism, Dubai Civil Defense, Dubai Municipality, The Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi (DMT), Ras Al and Khaimah Municipality; Silver Sponsors, Daikin and Hisense; Industry Sponsor, TCL; Insulation Partner, Gulf-o-Flex; and HVACR Talks Session Sponsor, Seeley International; Supporting Association, Emirates GBC.For more information on HVACR World to register, visit www.hvacr-world.com

