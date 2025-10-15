Gender parity roadmap launched at Warsaw Conference

At the event, ODIHR launched its new Gender Parity Roadmap – a practical step-by-step guide to help governments, parliaments and political parties move beyond gradual gains and achieve equal representation of women and men in decision-making.

“Equal representation of women and men in politics is not just an aspiration, it is a right grounded in international law,” said Tea Jaliashvili, ODIHR’s First Deputy Director. “ODIHR remains committed to support states and partners as they turn this principle into reality.”

Nicole Ameline, former chair of the UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), underlined the urgency: “As we look toward 2030, 50/50 parity is essential for building democratic institutions that are both inclusive and effective.”

The event brought together government representatives, European umbrella NGOs, civil society and international experts. Participants agreed that equal participation of women and men is not only a matter of rights, but also a precondition for gender-responsive governance and sustainable peace.

For more than 30 years, ODIHR has worked to translate international commitments on gender equality into practical tools, assisting parliaments, political parties, governments and civil society across the OSCE region in making equal participation a reality. Implementing CEDAW’s General Recommendation 40 is the path to lasting systemic change.