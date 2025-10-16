Sheet Metal Market to Exceed US $423.68 Billion by 2029, with 5.9% CAGR: The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Sheet Metal Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent times, the expansion of the sheet metal market has been at a steady pace. Its estimated value will rise from $327.9 billion in 2024 to $336.94 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8%. The historic period's growth has been driven by several factors, such as initiatives for grid modernization, rising demand for improved infrastructure, energy efficiency norms, governmental rules and standards, and the heightened complexity of power systems.

The value of the sheet metal market growth is predicted to experience significant expansion in the upcoming years, growing to $423.68 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This escalation during the forecasted period may be due to factors such as decentralized energy systems, cybersecurity issues, integration of electric vehicles, initiatives for grid flexibility, and demand response programs. Key trends for the projected period encompass the incorporation of internet of things (IoT), advancements in digital substation technologies, efforts to modernize the grid, cloud-based solutions, edge computing for instantaneous processing, and remote monitoring and maintenance.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Sheet Metal Market?

The consistent growth of the construction industry is anticipated to fuel the progression of the sheet metal market. Sheet metal is a thin, light, strong, and flat metal sheet made of highly conductive materials such as iron, copper, brass, nickel-iron alloys, and others, utilizing techniques such as cutting, shaping, drawing, shearing, and more. The advancement in the construction sector is due to factors such as a surge in population, urbanization, favorable construction interest rates, among others. The construction industry extensively employs sheet metal as a building material thanks to its advantages like a lower weight-to-thickness ratio, strength, and durability. These elements are essential in boosting the sheet metal market. For instance, as reported by the United States Census Bureau in May 2023, a US-based governmental organization, construction expenses escalated from $1,768.2 billion in March 2022 to $1,834.7 billion in March 2023, registering a 3.8 percent rise in construction spending. As such, the sustained growth of the construction industry is steering the development of the sheet metal market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Sheet Metal Market?

Major players in the Sheet Metal include:

• Arconic Corporation

• Alcoa Corporation

• Baosteel Group Corporation

• JFE Holdings Inc.

• Nippon Steel Corporation

• POSCO Holdings Inc.

• United States Steel Corporation

• ArcelorMittal S.A.

• Constellium SE

• General Sheet Metal Works Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Sheet Metal Industry?

Progress in technology is the leading trend currently gaining traction in the sheet metal market. To maintain their position, major firms in the sheet metal industry are embracing groundbreaking technologies. For instance, Desktop Metal Inc., an American tech firm specializing in the design and marketing of 3D printing systems, introduced Figure G15, a novel digital sheet forming (DSF) technology, in September 2022. This pioneering technology enables the shaping of standard metal sheets into parts via a software-regulated ceramic tool head mounted on a gantry. Furthermore, a range of metals and sheet thicknesses, including steel as thick as 2.0 mm and aluminum as thick as 2.5 mm, can be handled.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Sheet Metal Market Segments

The sheet metal market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Material: Steel, Aluminum, Titanium, Other Materials

2) By Process: Rolling, Forging, Bending, Other Process

3) By End User: Automotive, Defense, Aerospace, Industrial Tool And Machinery, Buildings And Construction, Home Appliances, Consumer Goods, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Steel: Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel, Alloy Steel, Tool Steel

2) By Aluminum: 1000 Series, 2000 Series, 3000 Series, 4000 Series, 5000 Series, 6000 Series, 7000 Series

3) By Titanium: Commercially Pure Titanium, Titanium Alloys

4) By Other Materials: Copper, Brass, Nickel, Magnesium, Other Specialty Metals

Which Regions Are Dominating The Sheet Metal Market Landscape?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the other regions in the sheet metal market. The report on the sheet metal market encompasses the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

