Freight Railcar Parts Market to Reach USD $14.39 Billion by 2029 at 5.5% CAGR

The Business Research Company's Freight Railcar Parts Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Freight Railcar Parts Market In 2025?

The market size for parts for freight railcars has experienced consistent growth over recent years. The total value is projected to expand from $11.16 billion in 2024 to $11.61 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%. This upward trend during the historic period is due to a variety of factors including economic expansion, advancement in industrialization, the impact of regulatory norms, growth in global trade, cost-effective freight transportation, and the modernization of the rail fleet.

It is projected that the market size for freight railcar parts will experience a robust increase in the forthcoming years, reaching $14.39 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. This growth during the forecast period is due to the upsurge in e-commerce and logistics, efforts towards renewable energy, rail network augmentation in growing markets, rising demand for specialized railcars, and capital investments in high-speed rail. The period of forecast will also witness significant trends such as the digitization of the supply chain, the use of intelligent rail technologies, technological progress, emphasis on lightweight materials, and implementing remote monitoring and diagnostic services.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Freight Railcar Parts Market?

The freight railcar parts market is poised for expansion, propelled by the escalating demand for rail transportation. Rail transportation, revolving around the conveyance of passengers or merchandise via rail systems, is buzzing with increased inclination. Freight railcar parts play an intrinsic role in the seamlessness and dependability of goods transportation as they guarantee secure handling and ideal cargo performance during rail transport. For example, Eurostat, a UK government agency, disclosed that there was a marked 8.7% surge in rail freight transport in the European Union (EU) in November 2022, relative to 2020. Moreover, the US Federal Highway Administration, a department of Transportation specifically focusing on highway transit, anticipates a 30% escalation in total freight movements in the USA, from nearly 19.3 billion tons in 2020 to a projected 25.1 billion tons by 2040. Thus, the growing need for rail transportation is the driving force behind the freight railcar parts market's expansion.

Who Are The Key Players In The Freight Railcar Parts Industry?

Major players in the Freight Railcar Parts include:

• National Steel Car Ltd.

• Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation

• Knorr-Bremse AG

• Amsted Industries Incorporated

• The Greenbrier Companies

• Progress Rail Services Corporation

• Wabtec Corporation

• Trinity Industries Inc.

• National Steel Car Ltd.

• American Railcar Industries Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Freight Railcar Parts Market In The Globe?

The trend of product advancement is gaining traction in the freight railcar parts market, with leading companies focusing on the innovation of their products to maintain their market status. For example, in May 2023, Nevomo, a deep-tech company based in Poland, teamed up with GATX Rail Europe, a full-service railcar firm based in Austria, to unveil a MagRail booster for rail freight. The components of the MagRail booster offer an economical method of increasing the capacity of railway lines and improving the efficacy of rail transport. These components, which can be fitted onto conventional freight wagons provided by GATX Rail Europe, pave the way for automated traffic and electrification of infrastructure, while providing greater flexibility, increased capacity, and enhanced dynamics. The ability of MagRail’s to function independently makes it preferable for final mile areas such as cargo terminals and industrial facilities.

What Segments Are Covered In The Freight Railcar Parts Market Report?

The freight railcar partsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Gears, Wheels, Axles And Bearings, Side Frames, Draft Systems, Couplers And Yokes, Airbrakes, Other Components

2) By Type: Autocar, Box Car, Center Beam, Covered Hopper, Coil Car, Flat Car, Gondola, Open To Hopper, Refrigerant Boxcar, Other Types

3) By Distribution Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), After-Market

Subsegments:

1) By Gears: Drive Gears, Pinion Gears, Differential Gears

2) By Wheels: Freight Wheels, Specialty Wheels

3) By Axles And Bearings: Railcar Axles, Bearings

4) By Side Frames: Standard Side Frames, Lightweight Side Frames

5) By Draft Systems: Coupler Mechanisms, Draft Gear Assemblies

6) By Couplers And Yokes: Knuckle Couplers, Drawbars And Yokes

7) By Airbrakes: Brake Cylinders, Control Valves, Brake Shoes

8) By Other Components: Body Bolster Assemblies, Suspension Systems, Safety Equipment

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Freight Railcar Parts Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the market for freight railcar parts. It is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific will outpace other regions in growth during the prediction period. The report on the freight railcar parts market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

