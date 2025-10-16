Independent Brand WEAR404 Launches GRIMM — Twisted Classics Capsule Blending Fairy Tales and Satire

WEAR404 logo WEAR404 - Toothfairy t-shirt WEAR404 - Beast t-shirt

The independent fashion label turns childhood nostalgia into dark humor and minimalist design.

WY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent apparel brand WEAR404 unveils its newest capsule, GRIMM, a darkly humorous reinterpretation of classic fairy tales through minimalist design and sharp social commentary. The collection turns nostalgia into satire, reshaping the childhood stories that once shaped us.Each design in GRIMM reads like a modern myth—corporate, cynical, and beautifully flawed.From Tooth Fairy Industries — Calcium Recycling Unit to Grandma’s Cookies — Now with Real Wolf, every print plays with the absurd intersection of capitalism and fantasy, where innocence meets industry.“We grew up on promises of magic,” says the WEAR404 team. “Now we sell it back to ourselves—ethically sourced, darkly packaged, and printed on premium cotton.”The GRIMM capsule joins WEAR404’s growing universe of concept-driven lines, following the introspective REBOOT and the anxiety-laced GL!TCH. Together, they form an expanding anthology of wearable philosophies — each a reflection of modern identity, burnout, and the beauty of imperfection.All GRIMM pieces are available worldwide through the brand’s online store, featuring garments printed in the U.S. via Printful technology and shipped globally.

