New Building Contractor Launches in Meath

DUNBOYNE, MEATH, IRELAND, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- N. Hora Building Contractors : Building A-Rated Quality Homes and Spaces Across MeathWith a strong reputation for excellence and reliability, N. Hora Building Contractors, owned and operated by Nigel Hora, continues to set the standard for quality construction across County Meath and neighbouring areas. Based in Lismahon, Batterstown, Dunboyne, the company specialises in A-rated new builds, renovations, restorations, attic conversions, extensions, and general construction, providing clients with lasting craftsmanship and energy-efficient solutions.For over a decade, N. Hora Building Contractors has built a loyal customer base through its commitment to professionalism, transparency, and superior workmanship. The company combines traditional building expertise with modern materials and technologies, ensuring every project meets today’s highest standards for design, comfort, and sustainability.“At N. Hora Building Contractors, we take immense pride in the work we do,” said Nigel Hora, Owner and Founder . “Each project we take on, whether it’s a full new build or a home renovation, receives our complete attention from start to finish. Our goal is to create homes and spaces that not only look beautiful but are built to perform efficiently and stand the test of time.”Comprehensive Building ServicesThe company offers a complete range of residential and commercial construction services. From custom new builds that meet A-rated energy standards to transformative renovations and restorations, N. Hora Building Contractors ensures every project is delivered with precision and care. The team is also highly experienced in attic conversions and extensions, helping homeowners make the most of their space while adding comfort, functionality, and value to their properties.Each project begins with a detailed consultation and clear communication at every stage of the build. The company’s transparent approach has earned it a reputation for honesty and dependability — qualities that have become the cornerstone of its success as a builder in Meath.Local Expertise, Trusted CraftsmanshipOperating throughout Meath, Dublin, and surrounding counties, N. Hora Building Contractors has successfully completed a wide variety of projects, from modern family homes to heritage property restorations. Clients consistently praise the company’s ability to deliver on time and within budget, while maintaining meticulous attention to detail.Nigel and his team work closely with architects, engineers, and homeowners to ensure every element of a build is completed to the highest standards of quality and safety. The company also prioritises energy efficiency and sustainability, providing A-rated solutions that reduce long-term costs and environmental impact.Commitment to Quality and ServiceWhat sets N. Hora Building Contractors apart is its personal approach. As a locally owned business, the company values long-term relationships and relies heavily on word-of-mouth referrals. Every project, regardless of size, is treated with the same level of professionalism, care, and craftsmanship.“Our clients place their trust in us to bring their vision to life,” said Hora. “That’s a responsibility we take very seriously. We believe in doing things right the first time — no shortcuts, just solid, dependable building work that delivers results.”About N. Hora Building ContractorsBased in Batterstown, Dunboyne, Co. Meath, N. Hora Building Contractors is a trusted Irish construction company specialising in A-rated new builds, renovations, restorations, attic conversions, extensions, and general construction. The company’s mission is to deliver top-quality craftsmanship, energy-efficient designs, and dependable service across every project.

