Hybrid Truck Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Hybrid Truck Market From 2024 To 2029?

In the past few years, the hybrid truck market has seen robust growth. It is projected to expand from $23.41 billion in 2024 to $24.65 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The historical period's growth is a result of factors like fuel efficiency requirements, environmental rules, cost reduction initiatives, operational effectiveness, government help and subsidies, along with a growing consciousness about carbon footprints.

The hybrid truck market size is predicted to witness robust expansion in the upcoming years, reaching a market value of $31.58 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. Contributing factors to this projected growth during the forecast period include the evolution of battery technology, the proliferation of eco-friendly logistics, the global move towards green transportation, strict emission standards, and fiscal and regulatory backing. Noteworthy trends for the forecast period encompass the incorporation of autonomous and semi-autonomous capabilities, concentration on aerodynamic designs to reduce fuel consumption, the introduction of regenerative braking systems, a focus on final-mile delivery solutions, and the adoption of predictive maintenance technology.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Hybrid Truck Market?

The increase in legislation and policies against diesel and petrol-powered vehicles is set to drive the expansion of the hybrid truck market. Governments are introducing rules to control greenhouse gas emissions and pollution, thereby pushing truck manufacturers to produce vehicles that run on alternate fuels. These governmental strategies are facilitating the growth of the hybrid truck market. For example, in March 2023, as per the World Economic Forum, a Switzerland-based NGO, a significant law was passed by EU countries. This law mandates all new cars to have zero CO2 emissions from 2035, in effect prohibiting diesel and petrol vehicles, and reducing CO2 emissions by 55% from 2030, in comparison to 2021. Consequently, the rising government regulations and policies against diesel and gasoline-powered vehicles are fuelling the development of the hybrid truck market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Hybrid Truck Market?

Major players in the Hybrid Truck include:

• AB Volvo Group

• Daimler Truck Holding AG

• Nissan Motor Co.

• BYD Auto Industry Company Limited

• DAF NV.

• Dongfeng Motor Corporation Ltd.

• Hino Motors Ltd.

• Chevrolet

• Nikola Corporation

• Toyota Motor Corporation

What Are The Top Trends In The Hybrid Truck Industry?

The hybrid truck market is significantly influenced by the trend of technological progression. Prominent firms in the sector are producing innovative technology engines and motors, including zero-emission hybrid powertrain technology, to maintain their market foothold. An example is US Hybrid, a company based in the United States that produces power conversion systems, which launched a near-zero-emission natural gas-powered parallel hybrid powertrain technology for drayage and long-haul trucks in May 2022. This innovative technology offers greater power, has lower fuel consumption, enhances efficiency, and emits near-zero emissions. It will also offer near-zero-emission roadside charging support to standard long-haul fleet operators, adding both versatility and convenience to their operations.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Hybrid Truck Market Segments

The hybrid truckmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Technology Type: Parallel Hybrid, Series Hybrid, Series-Parallel Hybrid, Plug-In-Hybrid

2) By Vehicle Type: Light Duty Truck, Heavy Duty Truck

3) By Application: Construction, Pick Up And Delivery Vehicle

Subsegments:

1) By Parallel Hybrid: Mild Hybrid, Full Hybrid

2) By Series Hybrid: Range-Extender Hybrid

3) By Series-Parallel Hybrid: Combination Of Electric And Combustion Engines

4) By Plug-In Hybrid: Rechargeable Hybrid With External Power Source, Extended Electric Range Hybrid

Which Regions Are Dominating The Hybrid Truck Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the hybrid truck market. It is projected that the rapid growth in this market is most likely to occur in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The report on the hybrid truck market provides details on various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

