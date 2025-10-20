The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automotive Fuel Tank Market Report 2025 | Growth Drivers, Key Trends & Future Outlook Through 2029

Expected to grow to $27.97 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Much Is The Automotive Fuel Tank Market Worth?

The market size for automotive fuel tanks has seen a significant expansion in recent years. The market is predicted to escalate from a worth of $20.19 billion in 2024 to an approximate of $21.39 billion in 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The earlier growth in this sector can be ascribed to several factors including fuel efficiency standards, advancements in material, emissions regulations, reduction in vehicle weight, safety regulations, and innovation in tank shapes.

The market size of the automotive fuel tank is anticipated to experience significant growth in the upcoming years, expanding to $27.97 billion in 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth during the forecast period can be attributed to several factors including the global expansion of the automotive industry, advancements in manufacturing that increase cost-efficiency, adjustments to shifting automotive architectures, a shift towards alternative fuels, and safety-enhancing innovations. The forecast period is expected to witness major trends such as intelligent fuel management solutions, adaptations to evolving automotive architectures, a shift towards alternative fuel technologies, emphasis on lightweight designs, and the incorporation of advanced materials.

Download a free sample of the automotive fuel tank market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5974&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Automotive Fuel Tank Market?

The growth in the automotive fuel tank industry has been fueled by the escalating desire for passenger vehicles. Designed for the purpose of transporting passengers, passenger vehicles are characterized by their minimum of four wheels, specific provisions for a driver's seat and a limit of eight seats. The sector of passenger cars has witnessed substantial expansion, characterized by its consistent advancement in aspects of production, indigenous sales, and exports. In March 2024, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), a trade institution based in Belgium, exhibited a close to 10% surge in global new car sales after a period of stability in 2022, whereas new car sales in the EU soared nearly 14%, bringing the total to 10.5 million units. Sales of battery-electric cars ascended by 37%, and secured a market stake of 14.6%. Likewise, worldwide car production hit a record of 76 million units, indicating a notable hike of 10.2%. Therefore, the surging demand for passenger cars is influencing the growth of the automotive fuel tank market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Automotive Fuel Tank Market?

Major players in the Automotive Fuel Tank include:

• Continental AG

• Magna International

• Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG

• Benteler International AG

• The Plastic Omnium Group

• Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA

• Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.

• Martinrea International Inc.

• FUTABA INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD.

• Donghee Industrial CO. LTD.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Automotive Fuel Tank Sector?

Exploring modern technologies for fuel-efficient and alternate fuel vehicles is emerging as a significant trend in the automotive fuel tank market. Contemporary cars demand superior materials to enhance fuel efficiency while maintaining safety and performance. Lightweight materials can notably improve vehicle efficiency, as they need less energy to speed up a lighter object compared to a heavier one. Achieving a 10% reduction in vehicle weight can lead to a fuel economy improvement of 6% to 8%. By replacing traditional steel and cast iron parts with lightweight materials like high-strength steel, magnesium alloys, aluminum alloys, carbon fiber, and polymer composites, a vehicle's body and framework can be reduced by up to 50%. The use of lightweight components and highly efficient engines facilitated by these new materials could result in more than $5 billion gallons in annual savings by 2030 in one-quarter of the US fleet. By incorporating these lightweight structural materials, cars can accommodate more sophisticated pollution control systems, safety equipment, and integrated electrical systems without increasing the vehicle's overall weight.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Automotive Fuel Tank Market Share?

The automotive fuel tankmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Capacity: Less Than 45 Liters, 45-70 Liters, Above 70 Liters

2) By Material Type: Aluminum, Plastic, Steel

3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Subsegments:

1) By Less Than 45 Liters: Compact Cars, Motorcycles, Small SUVs

2) By 45-70 Liters: Mid-Sized Sedans, SUVs, Light Commercial Vehicles

3) By Above 70 Liters: Full-Size SUVs, Trucks, Buses, Specialty Vehicles

View the full automotive fuel tank market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-fuel-tank-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Automotive Fuel Tank Market?

In 2024, the dominant region in the automotive fuel tank industry was Asia-Pacific, which is predicted to experience the rapid growth during the forecasted period. The research report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Automotive Fuel Tank Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-fuel-tank-global-market-report

Motor Vehicles Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/motor-vehicles-global-market-report

Vehicle Engine And Engine Parts Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vehicle-engine-and-engine-parts-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.