NIPA’s Global AI Leadership Forum strengthens Korea-UAE partnership at Expand North Star

DUBAI, UAE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Korea’s National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) hosted “Decoding AI Tech Transfer: The Korea-UAE Path to Global AI Leadership” on the 10X main stage at Expand North Star, the Middle East’s largest tech conference. The forum brought together top AI leaders from Korea and the UAE to foster collaboration and drive joint innovation in AI infrastructure and applications.

Mr. Deuk Jung Kim, Executive Vice President of NIPA, opened the forum by underscoring the shared vision between the two countries, asserting that their joint efforts in artificial intelligence will be a core engine of innovation to become a global AI powerhouse.

The first panel session, “Shaping the Future with AI on Global Level”, moderated by Jemma Jeon, CEO of AGCC Korea (the organizer of the event), featured an elite panel of global AI infrastructure and application layer experts Vincenzo Pinto, Vice President, AI & Data at e&; Klemensas Mecejus, Executive Director at AI71; June Paik, CEO of FuriosaAI.

The panelists delivered concrete, actionable advice for Korean tech innovators on aligning with the UAE's ambitious AI vision, covering critical topics from the regulatory landscape to joint development strategies.

June Paik, CEO of FuriosaAI, captured the urgency of the infrastructure challenge by highlighting the need for sustainable and accessible AI. "The AI cost is not getting cheaper. It's getting even more expensive," Paik stated. "Eventually, it will leave a lot of people who cannot afford to use AI behind. The mission of making AI computing more sustainable is global." His comments underscored the critical role of next-generation hardware in achieving the ambitious AI goals of both nations.

The second panel session, "The Future of Smart Cities with AI", moderated by Dooyeon Kim, provided an insightful conversation on the blueprint for future urban environments among AI model experts: Tae-Ho Kim, CEO of Nota AI; Dr. Hakim Hacid, Chief Researcher at Technology Innovation Institute (TII); Fan Zhu, Senior Vice President at Space42.

During the discussion, Dr. Hakim Hacid offered a foundational perspective on AI's role. He explained that for future cities, AI will not be "just as an additional layer, but it's actually a whole infrastructure that will be dictating how things are operated, how the cities are becoming more efficient and sustainable." His remarks emphasized the central role of foundational AI research in shaping the cities of tomorrow.

In a significant announcement, Mr. Kim of Nota AI revealed that their company is set to go public. During his introduction, Kim stated, "We just got approval from the Korean stock exchange. In the next month, we are going public in Korea", marking a major milestone for the AI optimization company.

“AGCC’s mission is to be a catalyst for tangible partnerships, not just conversations,” said Han Gust, Co-founder of AGCC. “The incredible engagement from the UAE AI leaders at e&, AI71, TII and Space42 and next-gen AI companies from Korea including FuriosaAI and NotaAI showcases the immense potential when Korea’s world-class AI technology meets the UAE's future-forward vision. We are proud to have created this vital link and laid the groundwork for future collaborations.”

About NIPA (National IT Industry Promotion Agency):

NIPA is a government agency under the South Korean Ministry of Science and ICT. NIPA is the leading Korean agency to strengthen the nation's AI and technology sector. NIPA's core mission is to bolster the national economy and ensure global competitiveness by promoting the IT industry, fostering innovation and assisting Korean ICT companies in their expansion to global markets.

About AGCC

AGCC is a strategic growth platform and investment firm with presence in the UAE, South Korea, and Germany. AGCC is committed to identifying and scaling high-potential technology companies and next-gen brands in the GCC market and beyond. Leveraging its trusted government partnerships, deep network, and market expertise, AGCC facilitates strategic partnerships, market entry and investments to help promising startups and enterprises succeed.

