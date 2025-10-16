Jumsoft Launches Toolbox for Canva — One of the Largest Independent Design Collections for Canva Users

Over 20,000 premium templates and design assets for Canva users — one of the largest independent creative libraries worldwide.

VILNIUS, VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jumsoft, a leading developer of creative tools for Apple and Google productivity apps, proudly announces the launch of Toolbox for Canva , a comprehensive design companion app featuring over 20,000 professionally crafted templates and design elements. Tailored specifically for Canva users, this release marks a major expansion of Jumsoft’s acclaimed Toolbox product family.With Toolbox for Canva, users gain instant access to an extensive and ever-growing library of templates for presentations, infographics, social media posts, business documents, logos, and more — all customizable directly within Canva. Each item is created by Jumsoft’s in-house design team to meet the needs of both individual creators and professional marketers seeking polished, ready-to-use assets.“Our goal was to make professional-quality design accessible to everyone using Canva,” said Algirdas Unguvaitis, CEO of Jumsoft. “This collection represents years of creative experience and design excellence — all gathered in one convenient app. We’re thrilled to offer one of the largest independent content libraries available for Canva users worldwide.”The app’s interface mirrors Jumsoft’s hallmark simplicity, allowing users to browse by category, preview content, and download assets seamlessly. Regular updates ensure that new templates, themes, and design resources are continuously added, keeping the collection fresh and relevant for evolving creative trends.Toolbox for Canva joins Jumsoft’s renowned suite of design and productivity apps, including Toolbox for Keynote, Toolbox for Pages, and Toolbox for Google Slides. With millions of users worldwide, Jumsoft continues to empower creators with beautifully designed, high-quality digital assets optimized for modern workflows.About JumsoftFounded in 2003, Jumsoft is a Lithuania-based creative software developer specializing in design resources for productivity platforms. The company’s apps are known for their clean design, extensive content libraries, and seamless integration with Apple and Google ecosystems. Jumsoft’s products consistently rank among the top productivity tools on the App Store.

