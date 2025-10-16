Gi-3 Growth Partners to Acquire Controlling Stake in Fimark Ltd

Fimark has become one of the UK’s leading suppliers of laser marking, laser etching, laser engraving, and technical spray-painting services. Fimark's services include marking of backlit buttons and fascias in vehicle interiors Elevate every detail. Fimark’s precision lasers bring luxury finishes to car interiors.

Leadership Strengthened to Accelerate Growth

We’re honoured to build on Charles’s legacy, supporting the brilliant team that Jad has rallied, and to help scale Fimark’s capabilities.” — Chris Shelley

LONDON, SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Please see below an important update about Fimark Ltd.

Gi-3 Growth Partners Acquires Controlling Stake in Fimark Ltd

We are delighted to announce that Gi-3 Growth Partners Ltd, through its investment vehicle Gi-3 Growth Holdings Ltd, has acquired a controlling stake in Fimark Ltd from the estate of our late founder, Charles Dean, who sadly passed away earlier this year.

Founded in 1997, Fimark has grown to become a leading UK specialist in premium industrial laser etching, engraving, marking and texturing, proudly serving the aerospace, automotive, defence, medical and industrial sectors. This new chapter ensures that Fimark will continue to build on its strong reputation for high-precision surface finishing on complex geometries and advanced materials.

As part of the acquisition:

Christopher Shelley has been appointed Executive Chair

Henning von Spreckelsen becomes Chief Technology Officer

Jad Cockram remains Production Manager and Director

Tim Jones continues as Company Secretary

Gi-3 Growth Partners and Gi-3 Growth Holdings are owned and managed by Christopher Shelley, Henning von Spreckelsen, and Simon Duncan, who met through the Engineering in Business Fellowship (formerly Sainsbury Management Fellowship) in the 1990s.

Together, Gi-3 and Fimark are committed to honouring Charles Dean’s legacy while bringing stability, strategic oversight, and fresh opportunities for growth. With Gi-3’s extensive experience and networks, we are confident this partnership will strengthen Fimark’s foundations and create an exciting future for our dedicated team and valued clients.

Contacts:

Chris Shelley, Executive Chairman – +44 (0)7850 379575 | chris.shelley@gi-3.com

Catherine Allen, Marketing & Communications Manager – marketing@fimark.com

Fimark Ltd | Precision Laser Specialists

www.fimark.co.uk

