Colle AI Introduces Creator-Focused Design Layers for Real-Time Digital Asset Development

Where creativity meets technology, ideas effortlessly evolve into NFTs and digital art, shaping new possibilities across Web3.

The new adaptive system enhances collaboration, personalization, and NFT design precision across multichain networks

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the multichain AI-powered NFT platform, has introduced creator-focused design layers aimed at advancing real-time digital asset development. These intelligent layers empower creators to build, refine, and deploy NFTs with greater flexibility and precision, offering an interactive design experience supported by AI automation.The creator-focused design layers combine visual prototyping, metadata customization, and multichain synchronization tools within a unified workspace. This allows users to make instant design updates and deploy NFTs seamlessly across Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, XRP, and BNB Chain. With AI-assisted feedback and adaptive layout adjustments, Colle AI ensures every asset is optimized for performance and presentation across chains.The new design infrastructure also supports collaborative workflows, enabling multiple creators or development teams to contribute simultaneously. This feature streamlines production cycles and enhances creative consistency, whether for independent artists or large-scale digital enterprises.Through these innovations, Colle AI strengthens its role as a leader in AI-driven NFT infrastructure—providing smarter, faster, and more intuitive tools that bridge creativity and technology in the evolving Web3 landscape.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more

