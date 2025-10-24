Colle AI Launches AI-Assisted Editing Hubs to Redefine Creator Productivity

Empowering creators with AI-driven tools and seamless multichain NFT technology for limitless digital innovation.

New intelligent workspaces merge automation, design precision, and multichain publishing for faster NFT creation

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the AI-powered multichain NFT platform, has launched AI-assisted editing hubs designed to redefine creator productivity and streamline the digital asset creation process. These intelligent hubs integrate real-time automation, design tools, and cross-chain functionality to help creators build, refine, and publish NFTs more efficiently.The editing hubs combine adaptive AI systems with interactive editing features, allowing users to modify visuals, metadata, and smart contracts instantly. This reduces the time spent on repetitive tasks and provides immediate feedback for creative optimization. Built for scalability, the hubs support seamless multichain operations across Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, XRP, and BNB Chain.“AI-assisted creation is changing how digital assets come to life,” said J. King Kasr , Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. “With these editing hubs, Colle AI gives creators a unified environment where automation and artistry meet—empowering them to design faster, smarter, and with greater precision than ever before.”By introducing AI-assisted editing hubs, Colle AI continues its mission to simplify NFT workflows through innovation and intelligent automation. The system reinforces the platform’s role as a catalyst for efficiency and creativity in the evolving Web3 ecosystem.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

