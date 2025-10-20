Comprehensive Report on the Pipeline Construction Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Pipeline Construction Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2025

How Big Is The Pipeline Construction Market In 2025?

In recent times, the pipeline construction market has seen a steady expansion. It's projected to rise from $49.97 billion in 2024 to $52.35 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. This growth during the previous period is a result of the exploration and production of oil and gas resources, a soaring demand for secure, cost-effective, and dependable infrastructure for oil and gas transportation, along with a surge in investments pertaining to pipeline projects.

In the coming years, the market size for pipeline construction is set to see robust growth, expanding to $66.09 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate of 6.0%. Factors fueling this upsurge during the prediction period include climate change campaigns, public viewpoints and resistance, geopolitical constancy, resource investigation, and transitions in energy policies. Futuristic trends for the forecast period comprise advancements in technology, growth in the oil and gas sector, concentration on research and development, and the incorporation of automation and robotics.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Pipeline Construction Market?

The increase in energy usage is propelling the growth of the pipeline construction market. The growing demand for energy is attributed to factors such as enhanced wealth, urbanization, and better availability of electricity. Energy production sectors utilize pipelines to transport energy resources such as natural gas, propane, and gasoline. For example, statistics from the UK's Energy Institute LLC in June 2024 reveal that in 2023, these resources accounted for 56% of overall energy consumption, expanding at twice the global average growth rate of 2%. Consequently, the escalating energy demand is set to boost the pipeline construction market.

Which Players Dominate The Pipeline Construction Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Pipeline Construction Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Energy Transfer LP

• Nippon Steel Corporation

• Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

• Enbridge Inc.

• Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

• Kinder Morgan Inc.

• Joint Stock Company Transneft

• Tenaris S.A

• Pembina Pipeline Corporation

• TechnipFMC plc

What Are The Future Trends Of The Pipeline Construction Market?

The primary trend emerging in the pipeline construction market is that of groundbreaking product innovations. With an aim to strengthen their market position, top-tier companies in the pipeline construction market are currently focusing on generating unique solutions. A case in point would be the CYENS Centre of Excellence, based in Cyprus. In November 2022, the research and innovation center introduced their pioneering imaging/video pipeline-interface tool, DgiStreamer's beta version. It is a creative software with a graphical user interface (GUI) functioning as a comprehensive standalone pipeline builder that is compatible with both GStreamer and Deepstream. The software simplifies pipeline construction tasks by offering a hassle-free drag-and-drop method for linking different pipeline-building components. In comparison to existing options, DgiStreamer is quicker, simpler to operate, and is flexible enough to support complex configuration types.

Global Pipeline Construction Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The pipeline construction market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Pipe Type: Metallic, Non-Metallic

2) By Equipment: Valves, Pipeline, Metering Skids, Compressor stations

3) By Operation: Transmission, Distribution

4) By Application: Liquid Pipeline, Gas Pipeline

5) By End User: Oil and Gas, Chemical, Water and Wastewater, Energy, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Metallic: Steel Pipes, Copper Pipes, Aluminum Pipes, Other Metallic Pipes

2) By Non-Metallic: PVC Pipes, HDPE Pipes, FRP Pipes, Other Non-Metallic Pipes

View the full pipeline construction market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pipeline-construction-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Pipeline Construction Market?

In the Pipeline Construction Global Market Report 2025, North America topped the list as the region with the largest market share in pipeline construction in 2024. The forecasted growth rate of this region is also documented in the report. Other regions discussed in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

