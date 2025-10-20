Equipment Finance Service Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Equipment Finance Service Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Equipment Finance Service Market Worth?

The size of the equipment finance service market has seen fast-paced expansion in the past few years. It is projected to escalate from $1302.25 billion in 2024 to $1437.04 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The surge witnessed in the historical phase can be linked to factors such as regulatory modifications, trends in interest rates, growth in the industry, corporate proliferation, and vendor-driven financing schemes.

The market size for equipment finance service is predicted to experience a swift surge in expansion in the forthcoming years. The projection reveals a growth up to $2128.46 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. Factors contributing to this expected growth during the forecast period include enhancements in healthcare, development of infrastructure, the adoption of industry 4.0, sustainability endeavors and the transition to digital. The forecast period will also see a rise in significant trends like the amplified application of data analytics and AI, the expansion of digital platforms, the assimilation of blockchain technology, an increase in cross-border financing, and an improved customer experience.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Equipment Finance Service Market?

The escalating emphasis on public infrastructure development is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the equipment finance service market in the future. Public infrastructure development involves the formation, construction, and upkeep of necessary facilities and systems, such as utilities, transportation, and public buildings. These facilities, funded and managed by the government, support economic development and public well-being. Government initiatives that boost economic growth, upgrade infrastructure, and advocate for sustainable and resilient solutions to deal with climate change contribute to the overall infrastructure development. Equipment finance services aid by offering required funding for the procurement and maintenance of vital construction and operational machinery for infrastructure development projects funded by the government. For instance, the Parliamentary Budget Officer's office, a government office based in Canada, stated in March 2022 that the federal infrastructure expenditure is foreseen to touch $32,240 million for the year 2024-2025, up from $22,778 million spent in 2020–2021. This trend showcases a steady growth over the past years. As a result, the heightened emphasis on public infrastructure development promotes the expansion of the equipment finance service market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Equipment Finance Service Market?

Major players in the Equipment Finance Service Global Market Report 2025 include:

• JPMorgan Chase & Co.

• Bank of America Corporation

• Wells Fargo

• GE Capital

• Crest Capital

• American Express

• Toronto-Dominion Bank

• Société Générale S.A.

• Truist Financial Corporation

• The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Equipment Finance Service Industry?

Leaders in the field of equipment finance services are focusing their efforts on the creation of cutting-edge software applications featuring predefined configurations and process catalogs. This approach is a proactive step towards better infrastructure management and the pursuit of a competitive advantage. These predefined settings and standardized operational practices are designed to make system implementation more efficient and to maintain consistency across all business operations. For instance, Alfa Financial Software Holdings plc, a UK-based software enterprise serving the asset finance industry, rolled out ""Alfa Start"" in October 2023. This innovative, preconfigured software platform has been specially designed for equipment finance entities in the US. It operates on the leading Alfa Systems platform and offers swift installation at entry-level costs thanks to its predefined configuration and process catalog. Alfa Start includes over 30 supported back-office procedures, characterized by predefined workflows and business stipulations, document generation, and user roles. It also incorporates sales tax and payment integration capabilities right out of the box, making for easy assimilation with prevailing systems. Alfa Start can be used as is, or tailored to expedite project delivery and optimize value.

What Segments Are Covered In The Equipment Finance Service Market Report?

The equipment finance servicemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Equipment Loan, Equipment Lease, Other Types

2) By Provider: Banks, Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), Other Providers

3) By Application: Transportation, Aviation, Information Technology And Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Construction, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Equipment Loan: Direct Equipment Loan, Secured Equipment Loan, Unsecured Equipment Loan

2) By Equipment Lease: Operating Lease, Financial Lease, Leaseback Financing

3) By Other Types: Hire Purchase, Rent-To-Own Financing, Equipment Financing Through Line Of Credit

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Equipment Finance Service Market?

The Equipment Finance Service Global Market Report 2025 identified North America as the leading region in its respective market for 2024, projected to experience significant growth. Covered regions in this report include but are not limited to Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with Asia-Pacific predicted to grow at the highest pace.

