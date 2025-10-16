Flavored Syrups Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Flavored Syrups Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2025

What Is The Flavored Syrups Market Size And Growth?

Over the past few years, the flavored syrups market has seen consistent growth. Rising from $50.9 billion in 2024, it is projected to reach $52.8 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. Factors contributing to this growth include an expanding beverage industry, consumer desire for a variety of flavors, greater use in the foodservice sector, ease of use in home cooking, and increasing awareness of international cuisines.

In the next few years, the flavored syrups market size is predicted to experience consistent growth, expanding to ""$63.36 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.7%. Various factors are contributing to the growth expected in the forecast period, such as the increasing demand for varieties with low or no sugar, the introduction of unique and exotic flavors, the popularity of plant-based and natural sweeteners, the impact of culinary tourism, sustainable packaging solutions and the emphasis on health and wellness. The upcoming trends for the forecast period encompass a broadening of flavor profiles, a rise in e-commerce and direct sales to consumers, a heightened focus on customization and personalization, partnerships with food and beverage brands, and ingenuity in mixology.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Flavored Syrups Market?

The growth of the flavored syrups market is anticipated to be spurred on by the rising demand for innovative and distinct tastes. The desire for new taste experiences from consumers prompts the development of new products, with a range of diverse flavors and personalization options. This leads to a culture of culinary experimentation, interactivity, and competition among brand names, ultimately broadening the market as consumers pursue exceptional and unusual flavor alternatives in their meals and drinks. For example, as per a statement from Simpsons Beverage Supply Co Ltd., a flavor production firm based in the UK, approximately 80% of coffee lovers customize their drinks, often using flavored coffee syrups. Consequently, the increasing consumer demand for unique and new flavors acts as a key driver for the expansion of the flavored syrups market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Flavored Syrups Market?

Major players in the Flavored Syrups Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Monin Inc.

• Sensient Technologies Corporation

• The Hershey Company

• Tate & Lyle PLC

• Kerry Group PLC

• Fuerst Day Lawson Ltd.

• Toschi Vignola srl

• R. Torre & Company Inc.

• Concord Foods LLC

• Mitr Phol Group

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Flavored Syrups Market?

Key players in the flavored syrups market are creating innovative items such as organic syrups to establish a competitive advantage. Organic syrups, which are sweeteners derived from organically grown and handled ingredients, adhere to organic farming practices. They are typically devoid of synthetic pesticides, herbicides, and GMOs. Singing Dog Vanilla, a US organic vanilla extract producer, for instance, released Organic Vanilla Syrup in August 2022, which was developed using their double-strength vanilla extract. Organic Vanilla Syrup is a high-quality, completely natural sweetener, enriched with their trademark organic vanilla extract. With 25% more vanilla content than standard syrups, it boasts a deep, robust vanilla taste. This non-GMO, Fair Trade Plus+, USDA Organic, and vegan product caters to various dietary needs. It's made in the US, in allergen-free facilities, making it also immune friendly, which includes being gluten-free, sesame-free, soy-free, nut-free, egg-free, free of palm oil, and free from refined sugar. This syrup can be used to boost the taste of coffee, tea, cocktails, and other drinks.

How Is The Flavored Syrups Market Segmented?

The flavored syrupsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Natural, Synthetic

2) By Flavor Type: Fruit, Chocolate, Vanilla, Coffee, Herbs And Seasonings, Other Flavors

3) By Distribution Channel: Food Service, Food Retail

Subsegments:

1) By Natural: Fruit-Based Syrups, Herb And Spice-Based Syrups, Floral Syrups

2) By Synthetic: Artificial Fruit Flavors, Candy And Dessert Flavors, Beverage Flavors

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Flavored Syrups Market?

In 2024, North America led the global market for flavored syrups. It is predicted to continue its growth trend according to the Flavored Syrups Global Market Report 2025. The document includes coverage of several regions namely: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

