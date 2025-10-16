Tradsark New Materials Launches Innovative Metallized Film Solutions for the Agricultural and Packaging Industries

Tradsark New Materials produces high-quality BOPP films for packaging and industrial applications. High-clarity transparent CPP film produced by Tradsark New Materials for flexible packaging and lamination. High-quality transparent PET film manufactured by Tradsark New Materials for packaging, printing, and industrial use.

Tradsark New Materials introduces advanced metallized and agricultural films, enhancing durability, reflection, and sustainability in farming.

Our mission is to deliver sustainable and high-performance film materials that empower agriculture and packaging industries worldwide.” — Ms. Ella Zhu, Sales Director of Tradsark New Materials

WEIFANG, SHANDONG, CHINA, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tradsark New Materials (Weifang) Co., Ltd., a leading Chinese manufacturer of innovative plastic films, proudly announces the expansion of its product portfolio, including agricultural films, agricultural reflective films, PE metallized film, PET metallized film, CPP metallized film, and BOPP metallized film. These high-quality products are designed to meet the growing global demand for sustainable, energy-efficient, and durable film materials.Tradsark New Materials has become a recognized name in the flexible packaging and agricultural film industries. Based in Weifang, Shandong, China, the company integrates research, production, and global distribution to deliver consistent performance and competitive solutions to international clients.🌾 Agricultural Film and Reflective Film for Modern FarmingTradsark’s agricultural film series enhances crop yield, improves soil temperature regulation, and minimizes weed growth. Its agricultural reflective film helps redirect sunlight to shaded areas, promoting uniform plant growth and reducing energy usage in greenhouse farming. These products are widely used in large-scale agricultural projects in Asia, South America, and Europe.With advanced film extrusion and metallization technologies, Tradsark provides UV-resistant, anti-drip, and anti-aging films, ensuring longevity and superior light management for farmers seeking cost-effective, high-performance materials.⚙️ Metallized Films for Flexible Packaging and InsulationTradsark’s PE, PET, CPP, and BOPP metallized films are engineered for diverse applications — from food packaging and insulation materials to industrial laminations. Using advanced vacuum metallizing technology, these films combine excellent barrier properties, high tensile strength, and aesthetic reflectivity, ensuring optimal protection and branding for consumer products.Each metallized film type offers specific advantages:BOPP Metallized Film (VMBOPP): Excellent moisture barrier and brilliant surface gloss.PET Metallized Film (VMPET): Superior oxygen barrier and mechanical durability.CPP Metallized Film (VMCPP): Excellent heat resistance and sealing properties.PE Metallized Film (VMPE): Lightweight, flexible, and eco-friendly packaging alternative.Tradsark’s metallized films are widely used in the food packaging, electronics, construction, and agricultural sectors.🌍 Commitment to Sustainability and InnovationAs sustainability becomes a global priority, Tradsark emphasizes eco-friendly manufacturing. The company has obtained CE Food Grade Certification, ISO9001, ISO45001, and ISO14001 to ensure environmental protection, workplace safety, and consistent product quality.By integrating recyclable materials and optimizing energy efficiency, Tradsark contributes to the circular economy while meeting the technical and aesthetic requirements of global partners.🤝 Global Market ExpansionTradsark New Materials continues to strengthen its export presence across Asia, Europe, South America, and North America. With a growing network of distributors and long-term cooperation with packaging and agricultural companies, the brand’s reputation is rapidly expanding.The company aims to become a world-class provider of advanced film materials, combining innovation, quality, and sustainability to serve the evolving needs of global industries.🏢 About Tradsark New Materials (Weifang) Co., Ltd.Tradsark New Materials (Weifang) Co., Ltd. is a professional manufacturer specializing in metallized and agricultural films, including BOPP, CPP, PET, and PE-based products. Located in Weifang, Shandong, China, Tradsark integrates cutting-edge production technology and strict quality management to deliver premium film solutions for agriculture, packaging, and industrial use.Contact Information:📍 No. 7830, Dongfeng East Road, Kuiwen District, Weifang, Shandong, China📞 Phone/WhatsApp: +86 190 0646 0458📧 Email: tradsark@gmail.com/ info@tradsark.net🌐 Website: www.tradsark.net

