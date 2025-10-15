Liquid Chlorine Market Outlook 2025–2031: Growth in Water Treatment, PVC, and Chemicals

Liquid Chlorine Market Analysis

The global liquid chlorine market is projected to reach $8.93 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global liquid chlorine market was estimated at $5.59 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $8.93 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.Download Sample PDF (281 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/18900 The global liquid chlorine market is analyzed across type, application, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.Based on type, the sodium hypochlorite segment contributed to nearly half of the global liquid chlorine market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.1% throughout the forecast period. The lithium hypochlorite and calcium hypochlorite segments are also assessed in the study.Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/liquid-chlorine-market/purchase-options Based on application, the water treatment segment held more than two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The pharmaceutical segment, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.6% throughout the forecast period. The other segments analyzed in the report take in agriculture, chemical processing, pulp & paper, plastic, textile, and paints & coatings.Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific generated nearly three-fifths of the global liquid chlorine market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include North America, LAMEA, and Europe.Access Full Summary Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/liquid-chlorine-market-A18450 The key market players analyzed in the global liquid chlorine market report include Clean Plus chemicals Ltd, Formosa Plastics Corporation, SHOWA DENKO K.K, Occidental Chemical Corporation, Atul Ltd, Global Heavy Chemicals Ltd, Hamilton chemicals, Meghmani Finechem Limited, Weifang Yaxing Chemical Co., DCW limited, AGC Inc., Tata Chemicals, Toagosie Co. Ltd, Vencorex, and Vynova group. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.For More Details: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/08/24/2503561/0/en/Liquid-Chlorine-Market-Size-Worth-8-93-Billion-by-2031-CAGR-4-9-AMR.html

