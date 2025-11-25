Bottled Water Market Report: Feasibility Study and Setup Requirements

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest market expansion with a CAGR of 7.0% through 2031.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recently published report by Allied Market Research (AMR), the global bottled water market was valued at $301.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $515.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.What the AMR Research Report Covers:-The AMR report delivers an in-depth evaluation of the bottled water market with a focus on:- Competitive landscape analysis, including product portfolios, business segments, target markets, revenue streams, and geographic footprints.- Strategic developments undertaken by leading companies across the industry.- Comprehensive market dynamics, featuring key drivers, restraints, challenges, and emerging opportunities.- Regulatory and pricing analysis, outlining the evolving policies and cost considerations shaping the industry.- Analytical frameworks, such as Porter’s Five Forces, applied to regional markets across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.- Extensive secondary research, with over 3,500 industry documents reviewed, including product literature, annual reports, government publications, and credible journals.The report also explores current developments in the industry, covering R&D initiatives, regulatory shifts, and government-led programs that influence market growth.Key Industry Trends:1. Rising Health and Hygiene Awareness- Growing global health consciousness has driven consumers away from sugary beverages toward healthier options such as bottled water. CDC data reflects declining soda sales in the U.S., while bottled water consumption has surged. Government health campaigns across Europe and North America have further supported this shift, strengthening demand.2. Increasing Consumption in Developing Economies- Demand is accelerating in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa where concerns over water quality and limited access to safe drinking water persist. For instance, India’s Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation reports that only about 70% of the population has access to safe drinking water—fueling reliance on bottled solutions.3. Strong Focus on Sustainability- Environmental concerns have prompted the industry to adopt sustainable practices. Regulations such as the EU Single-Use Plastics Directive have compelled manufacturers to invest in eco-friendly packaging and greener production processes.Companies Profiled in the Report:- Danone- Niagara Bottling, LLC- Nestlé Waters- PepsiCo, Inc.- The Coca-Cola Company- VOSS of Norway AS- Nongfu Spring- Icelandic Glacial Inc.- BlueTriton Brands, Inc.- Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd.Regional Highlights:- The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest market expansion with a CAGR of 7.0% through 2031. It accounted for 27.0% of the global share in 2021. Growth is driven by rising consumption in China, India, Japan, and Australia. China remains the largest bottled water consumer, followed by India and Japan. Favorable factors such as low labor costs, relatively inexpensive manufacturing, and strong consumer demand make the region highly attractive for global producers.Key Questions Addressed in the Report:- What are the upcoming trends in the global bottled water market?- Which region leads the market?- What is the projected size of the industry through 2031?- Which companies dominate the landscape?The AMR report on the global bottled water market provides actionable insights for stakeholders. Businesses can leverage these findings to identify new opportunities, improve product offerings, and strengthen strategic positions to achieve long-term growth objectives.

