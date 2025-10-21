Retail Logistics Market Size Worth $390.92 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Retail Logistics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Retail Logistics Market Worth?

Significant growth has been observed in the retail logistics market size in the past few years. It is forecasted to expand from a market value of $241.33 billion in 2024 to $265.32 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historical period include heightened globalization, expansion of the retail e-commerce sector, surge in economic activities, growth of the retail logistics industry, and a rise in smartphone usage.

The size of the retail logistics market is predicted to experience a swift expansion in the coming years. The market is anticipated to rise to a value of $390.92 billion in 2029, boasting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The substantial growth projected within the forecast period is due to factors such as the demand for effective order completion, efficient supplier coordination, swelling urban populations, stringent regulations, and the rise in disposable income. The forecast period is also expected to witness key trends like the integration of robotics, advancements in last-mile delivery, a focus on sustainability, omnichannel integration, and the surge of same-day and hyperlocal deliveries.

Download a free sample of the retail logistics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=18715&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Retail Logistics Market?

The anticipated growth of the retail logistics market is likely to be fuelled by the expanding e-commerce industry. Electronic sales over the internet make up the entire e-commerce sector, which is witnessing growth due to readily available online connectivity, the comfort of making purchases online, and wider selection of digital payment methods. In the realm of e-commerce, retail logistics play a crucial role in efficient warehousing, management, and dispatching of goods, giving customers a satisfying experience through precise and punctual order execution. For example, a survey conducted by the European Commission, a regulatory entity based in Belgium, responsible for enforcing EU treaties and taking decisions, found out that 92% out of those aged between 16 and 74 had been on the internet in the past year as of April 2024. Around 70% of these respondents purchased goods or used services, a 2% increase from the numbers in 2022. Moreover, in 2023, three-quarters of Europe's internet users shopped online, underpinning the ongoing rise in e-commerce. Hence, the growing e-commerce business continues to be a key factor propelling the retail logistics market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Retail Logistics Market?

Major players in the Retail Logistics include:

• United Parcel Service Of America Inc.

• FedEx Corp.

• DHL International GmbH

• A.P. Moller - Maersk AS

• Delhivery Pvt. Ltd.

• DSV AS

• C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

• Nippon Express Co. Ltd.

• Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

• J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Retail Logistics Market?

Key players in the retail logistics market, such as Delhivery, a logistics firm based in India, are innovating by developing technologically advanced solutions, like location intelligence solutions. These solutions use geographic data to generate useful analytics and insights for making business decisions. For example, in September 2023, Delhivery introduced LocateOne, an API-based location intelligence product that enhances the quality and accuracy of address data. This innovation greatly improves rooftop precision and mitigates fraudulent activities in various sectors like retail, commerce, fintech, banking, and finance. Delhivery's solution uses patented technology for address identification and clarification, positioning the company to enhance operational efficiency in commerce. The OS1 platform by Delhivery is seen as a key component in positioning the company as the operating system for commerce, offering businesses significant potential for optimizing their operations.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Retail Logistics Market Share?

The retail logisticsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Conventional Retail Logistics, E-Commerce Retail Logistics

2) By Solution: Commerce Enablement, Supply Chain Solutions, Reverse Logistics And Liquidation, Transportation Management, Other Solutions

3) By Mode Of Transport: Railways, Airways, Roadways, Waterways

Subsegments:

1) By Conventional Retail Logistics: In-Store Logistics, Distribution Centers And Warehousing, Inventory Management, Last-Mile Delivery For Physical Stores

2) By E-Commerce Retail Logistics: Fulfillment Centers, Cross-Border E-Commerce Logistics, Return Logistics (Reverse Logistics), Last-Mile Delivery For Online Orders

View the full retail logistics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/retail-logistics-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Retail Logistics Market?

In 2024, North America led the retail logistics market as the most prominent region. However, it is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the quickest growth within the forecast period. Meanwhile, the retail logistics market report includes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Retail Logistics Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Retail And Other Commercial Buildings Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/retail-and-other-commercial-buildings-global-market-report

Retail Buildings Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/retail-buildings-global-market-report

Connected Retail Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/connected-retail-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.