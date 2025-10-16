Food Grade Alcohol Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Food Grade Alcohol Market?

In recent times, there has been a consistent growth in the size of the food grade alcohol market. It is predicted to rise from $6.38 billion in 2024 to $6.67 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. This notable growth during the historic period is due to factors such as the expansion of the beverage industry, increased demand in the food and flavor industries, utilization in pharmaceuticals and healthcare sectors, consumer inclination towards natural ingredients, strict quality regulations, and the use of alcohol-based extracts in cosmetic products.

The market for food grade alcohol is predicted to witness considerable expansion in the upcoming years, reaching an estimated value of $8.19 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate of 5.3%. This predicted growth can be credited to eco-conscious and sustainable tactics, heightened usage in the culinary field, emphasis on traceability and transparency, functional and mixed drinks, and an increasing fascination with local and artisan goods. Significant trends projected for the period under study include advancements in fermentation technologies, a surge in demand for clean label products, flavor infusions and extracts, investment in research and development for new uses, and technological progress in production.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Food Grade Alcohol Market?

The escalating need for natural and organic food products is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the food-grade alcohol market. These refer to food commodities fabricated and treated sans synthetic chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), antibiotics, or artificial additives. Food-grade alcohol is routinely employed as a major component in the manufacturing process of these organic foods, conforming to organic regulations and guaranteeing that there are no synthetic additions or pollutants in the final result. For example, in May 2023, based on a report released by the Organic Trade Association, a non-profit business organization in the US that advocates for organic agriculture and commerce, the U.S. organic food market experienced an unparalleled boom in sales, topping an all-time high of $61.7 billion in 2022, which was a 4.4% growth from $59.1 billion in 2021. Additionally, organic drinks were the second largest selling category among organic items, recording sales of $9 billion, denoting a 4% rise. As such, the increasing preference for natural and organic food products is steering the food-grade alcohol market's growth.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Food Grade Alcohol Market?

Major players in the Food Grade Alcohol Global Market Report 2025 include:

• MGP Ingredients inc.

• Cargill Incorporated

• Archer Daniels Midland Co.

• Cristalco SAS

• Grain Processing Corporation

• Wilmar International Ltd.

• Malindra Group.

• MOLINDO Group

• Extractohol

• Pure Alcohol Solutions

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Food Grade Alcohol Market In The Future?

The emergence of innovative craft breweries is a significant trend observed in the food-grade alcohol market. A focus for several top players in this market is the creation of exclusive craft breweries designed to maintain their position in the market. Bira 91, a craft beer brand from India, for instance, launched a special 'Imagined in India' collection in April 2022. This limited-edition collection features four seasonal beers, each influenced by local products and the country's rich, dynamic creative culture. The products in the lineup are Bollywood IPA, Kokum Sour (formulated with kokum fruit from India's Konkan region), Brown Ale, and Mango Lassi (a combination of Bira's Wheat Ale and milkshake beer). Each beer is infused with unique seasonal and local ingredients which provide a special and tasty experience.

What Segments Are Covered In The Food Grade Alcohol Market Report?

The food grade alcoholmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Ethanol, Polyols

2) By Source: Sugarcane And Molasses, Fruits, Grains

3) By Function: Coatings, Preservatives, Flavoring, Other Functions

4) By Application: Spirits, Vinegar, Extracts, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Industrial Application

Subsegments:

1) By Ethanol: Distilled Ethanol, Synthetic Ethanol

2) By Polyols: Sorbitol, Glycerol, Mannitol, Xylitol

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Food Grade Alcohol Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the highest market share in the food grade alcohol industry. The Food Grade Alcohol Global Market Report 2025 projects the growth status of several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

