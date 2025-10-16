First Founder Launches 111 AI Startups Across 14 Ecosystems Under One Studio: Edet Corp

Edet Corp introduces the world's first open-world startup empire. 111 AI powered ventures spanning fandom, fintech, sports wellness, and defense.

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new era in startup innovation is here. Today, Eteyen Edet, an American entrepreneur of Nigerian descent, officially launches 111 startups across 14 interconnected ecosystems — all under one unified studio: Edet Corp “Ford put Americans on wheels. I’m putting the world on AI,” said Edet, Founder & CEO of Edet Corp. “Day 0 began with 33 ventures. Now we’ve evolved into a 111-startup empire — each designed to empower people, families, and small businesses with real, affordable intelligence.”Edet Corp spans 14 ecosystems, each targeting trillion-dollar challenges across human, civic, and commercial life. Its Fandom and Consumer ecosystem turns music, sports, politics, and culture into live fan economies with platforms like EdditAI , HedKrac, SmackTalkAI, Equibate, and ShearScore. The Enterprise SaaS and Marketplaces ecosystem unlocks funding, ratings, and design for small and mid-sized businesses through ventures such as WeWireFund and Agrade. The SMB Startup Store, called “ The Edet Hub ,” gives companies unlimited access to AI assistants for just $50 a month, including StaffbotAI, DentinAI, BuildiAI, LexBarAI, PropertiAI, SchoolyAI, UrgentAidAI, FleetinAI, AstevoAI, KitchyAI, and AutobodAI.In Life Guidance and Coaching, platforms like Toneii, Parentii, Coupleii, Paceii, and Dutyii deliver personal and professional coaching for families, relationships, and careers. The Civic and Law ecosystem aims to rebuild public trust and participation, while Dating and Networking redefines how people connect personally and professionally. The Faith and Humanity ecosystem applies AI to spiritual and emotional healing.Wave 2 will introduce the Sports World ecosystem, comprising 35 AI startups across every major sport, while Wave 3 expands into Food and Wellness, Pets and Animals, Auto and Mobility, Security and Risk, and Health and Infrastructure — tackling industries that shape daily life. The fourth and final phase, Safety, Training, and Defense Tech, will bring global-first AI platforms for responsible firearm education and training. In total, Wave 1 launches with 33 live startups, while Waves 2 through 4 will release 78 additional ventures in a phased rollout.This milestone represents historic scale. No founder has ever launched 33 startups in a single day, let alone mapped 111 across 14 connected ecosystems. Each company represents a category-creating innovation — redefining industries from fandom to finance, healthcare to defense. The initiative is projected to create more than 465,000 jobs while displacing just 185,000, resulting in a net gain of 280,000 new roles across multiple markets. From entertainment to enterprise, Edet Corp builds where people live, work, play, and dream — not just in B2B SaaS environments.Rather than managing 111 disconnected companies, Edet Corp operates on a unified AI backbone. This shared infrastructure means that every product improvement compounds across the entire empire, multiplying innovation velocity and cost efficiency.Currently, Edet Corp is raising a $15 million seed round to accelerate flagship ventures across fandom, real estate, and SMB AI — while scaling job creation across the United States, Nigeria, and other emerging global markets.About Edet Corp:Edet Corp is a U.S.-based startup studio founded by Eteyen Edet, dedicated to building category-defining companies across fandom, fintech, food, sports, wellness, defense, and AI assistants. With 111 ventures across 14 ecosystems, 37 trade secrets, and one shared AI engine, Edet Corp is positioning itself as the world’s first open-world, trillion-dollar startup empire — where technology becomes a force for creation, not replacement.Media Contact:Eteyen EdetFounder & CEO, Edet Corphello@edetcorp.com📞 (747) 463-9996

