Ace Intl Media Ltd Achieves Full Multi-Cloud Redundancy with AWS Mirror Integration

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ace Intl Media Ltd today announced the successful completion of its full AWS mirror integration , marking a major milestone in the company’s mission to deliver uninterrupted, high-performance digital infrastructure for clients worldwide.This achievement establishes Ace Intl Media Ltd as one of the first UK-based digital media and hosting companies to operate an autonomous multi-cloud mirrored environment, ensuring seamless service continuity between its London data center, Google Cloud Virtual Machine (UK region), and Amazon Web Services (AWS, Dublin region).“Our infrastructure now functions as a fully mirrored system,” said Aaryan Aahtish, Managing Director of Ace Intl Media Ltd. “In the event of any system failure on one side, traffic automatically transitions to the mirror server with zero downtime. It’s a major step in guaranteeing reliability, speed, and peace of mind for every client we serve.”System Architecture OverviewThe multi-cloud environment has been designed from the ground up to meet enterprise-grade uptime and security expectations. Each component plays a critical role in maintaining continuous performance:Primary Operations Server (Google Cloud VM – UK Region): Hosts the company’s main web assets, client portals, and production databases under the Plesk management environment.AWS Mirror Server (Dublin, Ireland): Operates as a synchronized failover node, replicating all essential services, databases, and environments in real time.London Data Center (Ace Intl Media Ltd): Houses proprietary infrastructure, including secure storage arrays, analytics clusters, and service management systems used for backup, monitoring, and compliance operations.Automated Traffic Transition: Orchestrated through DNS-based redundancy, advanced health monitoring, and internal synchronization scripts for instant route-switching.Server Infrastructure & ComplianceAce Intl Media Ltd operates its primary physical data center in London, United Kingdom, strategically located within a Tier III facility offering redundant power, connectivity, and 24/7 on-site engineering.Through direct synchronization with Google Cloud (UK region) and Amazon Web Services (AWS, Dublin region), the infrastructure achieves real-time failover capability between three operational zones:Local physical environment (London)Primary cloud environment (Google Cloud UK)Mirror cloud environment (AWS Dublin)This tri-environment configuration provides continuous uptime, full data redundancy, and geographic diversity — ensuring that all client-facing platforms remain online even during localized outages or network disruptions.All data processing and transfers conform to UK GDPR, EU GDPR, and ISO 27001-aligned best practices, providing clients with guaranteed data integrity, sovereignty, and regulatory compliance across all operating regions.Next-Phase AutomationThe company’s next development phase focuses on autonomous failover automation, enabling instant, intelligent traffic redirection without manual input. This evolution will move Ace Intl Media Ltd toward a self-healing infrastructure model, ensuring uninterrupted operations even under extreme conditions.Pioneering Resilient Digital InfrastructureWith this implementation, Ace Intl Media Ltd continues to pioneer the intersection of cloud infrastructure, digital marketing, and media technology, setting a new standard for uptime and performance within the UK’s digital innovation ecosystem.For additional details, visit https://aceintlmedia.com

