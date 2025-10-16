Dry Pasta, Dough, and Flour Mixes Market to Reach $161.97 Billion by 2029 with 5.5% CAGR

Dry Milling Global Market Report 2025

What Is The Dry Pasta, Dough, and Flour Mixes Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, the market size for dry pasta, dough, and flour mixes has seen significant growth. The market is predicted to expand from $124.16 billion in 2024 to $130.39 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The historical growth can be linked to shifts in consumer lifestyles and hectic schedules, a heightened intrigue in a variety of global cuisines, raised consciousness about health and nutrition, a predilection for convenient meals that are easy to prepare, as well as the effects of globalization and cultural intermingling.

The market for dry pasta, dough, and flour mixes is projected to witness significant expansion in the coming years, surging to a value of $161.97 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This robust growth during the forecast period can be credited to a variety of factors including, but not limited to, an increasing preference for gluten-free and specialty products, emphasis on sustainable and ethical sourcing, shifts in consumer tastes and appetite for novel flavors, the promotion of home cooking trends, and the growth of online shopping platforms. Key trends expected during this period range from the broadening of product variety, digital advancements in marketing and distribution, commitment to clean labelling and transparency, innovation in packaging, to the integration of different culinary trends.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Dry Pasta, Dough, and Flour Mixes Market?

The uptick in decisions reflecting health awareness is projected to stimulate an upward trajectory for the dry pasta, dough, and flour mixes market. These choices are typified by the emphasis on supporting and preserving comprehensive wellness and a wholesome lifestyle. The use of dry pasta, dough, and flour mixes presents a user-friendly and adaptable avenue to prepare meals that are both nutritious and well-adjusted. For instance, the 2022 Food and Health Survey executed by the International Food Information Council, which is an educational and consumer research nonprofit based in America, showed a conspicuous increase in dietary awareness among Americans in 2022. Reportedly, 52% adhered to a particular diet or eating habit, presenting a considerable increase from the previous years, which posted numbers of 39% in 2021 and 43% in 2020. Hence, the escalation in health-centric choices is propelling the growth of the dry pasta, dough, and flour mixes market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Dry Pasta, Dough, and Flour Mixes Market?

Major players in the Dry Pasta, Dough, and Flour Mixes Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Nestlé S.A.

• Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A.

• Buitoni Food Company

• Agnesi S.p.A.

• New World Pasta Company

• Unilever Plc.

• F.lli De Cecco di Filippo Fara San Martino S.p.A.

• Kraft Heinz Company

• Annie's Homegrown Inc.

• Martelli Luigi S.r.l.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Dry Pasta, Dough, and Flour Mixes Market?

Product innovation is becoming increasingly significant within the dry pasta, dough, and flour mixes market sector. The major players in this domain are honing in on the creation of innovative products to maintain their market presence. For example, in September 2022, Chinese food processing firm, Angel Yeast launched a new product called Angel Premium Dry Yeast, an elite dry yeast designed to tackle baking issues within the bakery industry. This innovative variant of dry yeast is adaptable, stable, and meets the latest standards of the baking sector. Uniquely, this dry yeast boasts features such as being high-sugar yeast and possessing resistance to cold shock, weak organic acids, and severe osmotic pressure.

How Is The Dry Pasta, Dough, and Flour Mixes Market Segmented?

The dry pasta, dough, and flour mixesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Source: Wheat, Rice, Multi-Grain, Others

2) By Category: Gluten-Free, Conventional

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarket, Conventional Store, Online Retail, Others

Subsegments:

1) By Wheat: Durum Wheat, Soft Wheat, Whole Wheat

2) By Rice: White Rice, Brown Rice, Specialty Rice

3) By Multi-Grain: Blend Of Various Grains, Whole Grain Mixes

4) By Others: Legume-Based, Alternative Grains, Specialty Sources

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Dry Pasta, Dough, and Flour Mixes Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the global dry pasta, dough, and flour mixes market, with a prediction for continued growth. The market report includes a geographical analysis of various regions that comprise Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

