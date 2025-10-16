Fungal Protein Market CAGR to be at 6.9% from 2025 to 2029 | $5.63 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Fungal Protein Market?

The size of the fungal protein market has seen a significant increase in recent years. Expected to rise from a market value of $4.06 billion in 2024, it's projected to reach $4.31 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include escalated demand for proteins derived from plants, increased interest in alternative sources of protein, growing number of allergies towards animal proteins, expansion in the food and beverage industry, concerns over environmental sustainability, along with governmental initiatives and regulations.

We anticipate substantial expansion in the fungal protein market in the coming years, with its worth expected to reach ""$5.64 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The surge forecasted for this period can be credited to factors like growing consumer consciousness, expansion of the vegan demographic, wider applications in diverse sectors, worldwide population growth, and investment in alternative proteins. Noteworthy trends during this projected period encompass heightened consumer demand, product innovation, wider applications, sustainable supply chains, and penetration of global markets.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Fungal Protein Market?

The increasing adoption of vegan and vegetarian lifestyles is anticipated to spur the growth of the fungal protein market in the upcoming years. Veganism, a lifestyle that refrains from the use of animal products for clothing, food, or any other purpose, correlates well with the concept of using fungal protein. Vegans avoid consumption of meat, poultry, fish, dairy, eggs, and any other food products that are animal-derived. The introduction of fungal protein aligns with veganism and vegetarianism, offering a sustainable, nutritious and adaptable substitution to conventional proteins derived from animals. For example, the World Animal Foundation, a digital platform based in the US that advocates for animal rights, responsible pet ownership and compassionate awareness, reported in July 2023 that approximately 6% of Americans identified themselves as vegans. Almost one-third of American citizens showed interest in incorporating more vegan meals into their diet. Thus, the increase in the adoption of vegan and vegetarian ways of living is contributing to the expansion of the fungal protein market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Fungal Protein Market?

Major players in the Fungal Protein Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Cayman Chemical Company

• Chiron Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

• Duke Thomson's India Pvt. Ltd.

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• Merck Group

• Royal DSM

• Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.

• Siveele B.V.

• Halcyon Proteins Pty. Ltd.

• Kerry Group Plc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Fungal Protein Market?

In the fungal protein market, innovation is emerging as a key trend. Major players are focusing on creating novel solutions and unique approaches to work with myco-proteins in order to gain a competitive advantage. For example, Calysta, a biotechnology firm based in the UK, introduced a new range of single-cell protein products in August 2024. These products, derived from natural gas fermentation, were launched with the goal of offering a sustainable substitute to conventional animal proteins. This groundbreaking method uses a patented fermentation platform to transform methane into high-grade protein, meeting the escalating demand for sustainable food supplies. Products developed by Calysta such as FeedKind and Positive Protein, are specifically designed for both animal feed and human consumption, contributing to environmental preservation by reducing dependence on crop lands and traditional protein sources.

What Segments Are Covered In The Fungal Protein Market Report?

The fungal proteinmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Fusarium Venenatum Extract, Mushrooms, Yeast Extract

2) By Nature: Organic, Conventional

3) By Application: Food And Beverages, Bakery, Processed Food, Dairy, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Fusarium Venenatum Extract: Whole Biomass, Protein Isolates

2) By Mushrooms: Edible Mushrooms, Medicinal Mushrooms

3) By Yeast Extract: Nutritional Yeast, Baker’s Yeast, Brewer’s Yeast

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Fungal Protein Market?

In 2024, Europe held the dominant position in the Fungal Protein Global Market Report 2025. It is expected to witness growth in the upcoming years. The report features an analysis of various other regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

