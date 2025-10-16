Confectionery Ingredients Market Projected to Witness a Growth of US $113.25 Bn by 2029 | The Business Research Company

Confectionery Ingredients Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Confectionery Ingredients Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Confectionery Ingredients Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In the past few years, the confectionery ingredients market has witnessed significant expansion. The size of this market is projected to increase from $82.36 billion in 2024 to $87.3 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth experienced during the historical period can be correlated to factors such as the globalization of flavors, expansion of retail outlets, strategic marketing and branding, an increase in demand for unique and specialty items, customer preference for a variety of textures, and a rise in disposable income.

Anticipations suggest a robust surge in the market size of confectionery ingredients over the coming years. It is projected to escalate to ""$113.26 billion in 2029"" with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. Factors contributing to this expected growth in the forecast period include packaging innovations, a shift towards health and wellness, usage of less sugar and sugar alternatives, the enlargement of premium and artisan sectors, globalization of flavor profiles, and the preference for clean labels. Significant trends predicted for the forecast period encompass innovation in product formulas, advancements in processing technology, the incorporation of digitalization in marketing, customization, personalization, and the development of innovative flavors and combinations.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Confectionery Ingredients Market?

The growth of the confectionery ingredients market is anticipated to be fueled by the rising demand for innovative and unique tastes. The consumer's desire for new taste explorations promotes product development, the integration of various flavor profiles, and personalization. This enhances culinaire exploration, consumer engagement, and competitiveness among brands, consequently broadening the market as consumers pursue distinctive and exciting flavor choices in their food and drinks. For example, a flavor production company based in the UK, Simpsons Beverage Supply Co Ltd, revealed in September 2022 that nearly 80% of coffee lovers tailor their drinks, commonly using flavored coffee syrups for this purpose. Hence, the growing demand for innovative and unique flavors is propelling the expansion of the confectionery ingredients market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Confectionery Ingredients Market?

Major players in the Confectionery Ingredients Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Cargill Incorporated

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• Kerry Group PLC

• Arla Foods amba

• Tate & Lyle PLC

• Olam International Ltd.

• Barry Callebaut AG

• Ingredion Incorporated

• Koninklijke DSM NV

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Confectionery Ingredients Market In The Future?

Key players in the confectionery ingredients market are introducing organic goods, such as Organic Whole Milk Powder, to achieve a competitive advantage. The product is sourced solely from ecocert-certified French dairy farms that meet rigorous organic standards. For example, significant sales growth in organic dairy was reported by Organic Valley, a cooperative of organic farmers based in the U.S., in May 2024, contributing to the overall expansion of the organic trade. The U.S. organic market achieved record-breaking sales of about $69.7 billion, a rise of 3.4% from the prior year. The organic food segment contributed $63.8 billion, while the organic non-food products added $5.9 billion. This growth illustrates the strong demand for organic alternatives, pushed by consumers' inclination towards healthier and more sustainably sourced items.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Confectionery Ingredients Market Growth

The confectionery ingredients market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Dairy Ingredients, Cocoa And Chocolate, Emulsifiers, Sweeteners, Oil And Shortening, Flavoring Ingredients, Other Types

2) By Source: Natural, Synthetic

3) By Form: Dry Form, Liquid Form

4) By Application: Chocolate Confectionery, Sugar Confectionery, Chewing Gums, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Dairy Ingredients: Milk Powder, Cream, Cheese Powder

2) By Cocoa And Chocolate: Cocoa Powder, Chocolate Liquor, Chocolate Chips

3) By Emulsifiers: Lecithin, Mono- And Diglycerides, Polyglycerol Esters

4) By Sweeteners: Sugar, High-Intensity Sweeteners, Sugar Alcohols

5) By Oil And Shortening: Vegetable Oils, Shortening Fats, Specialty Oils

6) By Flavoring Ingredients: Natural Flavors, Artificial Flavors, Flavor Extracts

7) By Other Types: Starches, Gums And Stabilizers, Colorants

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Confectionery Ingredients Market By 2025?

In 2024, Europe led the global confectionery ingredients market and Asia-Pacific is projected to have the most rapid growth in the forecast period up to 2025. The report incorporates data from a broad range of regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

