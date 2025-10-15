Bloomberg's Newest Partner Helps U.S. Investors Unlock Undervalued Japanese Equities

Arches Corporation

Arches partners with Bloomberg to give U.S. investors expert insights and market intelligence on undervalued Japanese equities.

The Japanese market is full of opportunities that often go unnoticed. With Expert Transcript Library, U.S. investors can validate assumptions and evaluate risks with the confidence to act quickly.” — Hiroki Kato, CEO of Arches

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For U.S. investors, Japan remains one of the world’s most promising yet least transparent markets. Local dynamics like a policy change in Tokyo, or a competitor's rise in Nagoya, often shape corporate performance before global investors can react. The challenge is simple: timely, reliable intelligence is hard to access from abroad.

Arches is tackling this challenge head-on through its partnership with Bloomberg. With its Expert Transcript Library (ETL), Arches transforms conversations with Japanese executives, industry specialists, and market insiders into searchable expert transcripts. Each transcript is a structured summary of an expert call, turning raw dialogue into clear insights on strategies, risks, and opportunities often missed by traditional research.

ETL offers direct access to actionable knowledge. From former executives to sector insiders, Arches recruits the right experts for each topic and conducts in-depth calls. These calls are then summarized into transcripts that combine firsthand insights with analytical clarity, giving investors a structured view of corporate strategy and emerging sector trends.

In September 2025, KKR & Co. agreed to acquire Hoken Minaoshi Hompo Group, a major Japanese insurance distributor, marking one of the largest cross-border buyouts in Japan’s financial services sector this year. The deal underscores growing foreign interest in Japan’s underpenetrated insurance market. Through ETL, investors could go deeper. Expert transcripts provided deeper context: detailing how demographic shifts, digitalization, and regulatory reforms are reshaping Japan’s insurance distribution landscape and creating new opportunities for private equity investors.

In 2025, Arches expanded with new offices in Bogotá, Hong Kong, and Seoul, strengthening its ability to deliver insights across time zones. For U.S. investors, this means real-time access to Japanese transcripts and live calls during business hours, connecting global capital with local expertise without delay.

Expert Network Services (ENS) are becoming essential infrastructure for global markets, projected to reach $3.77B in 2025. Arches, with a vetted network of 160,000+ professionals and 600+ global clients, is shaping this space by turning expert knowledge into competitive advantage.

With the integration of ETL into Bloomberg, U.S. investors now have a clear, structured way to navigate Japan’s equity markets with speed, accuracy, and confidence.

About Arches

Arches is a global expert network and one of Japan’s leading knowledge-sharing platforms, connecting business professionals to trusted experts across America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC. Using advanced matching technology and a high-quality expert base, Arches delivers fast, relevant insights across consulting, private equity, healthcare, manufacturing, and other industries.

Company Information

Company Name: Arches Corporation

Established: May 2019

Website: https://arches-global.com

Address in Bogotá: Vínculo - Cl. 119 #13-45 Of 601, Usaquén, Bogotá, Colombia

Contact Person: Maxime Jean, Head of Bogotá – maxime.jean@arches-global.com

Media Inquiries: press@arches-global.com

Service Inquiries: support@arches-global.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.