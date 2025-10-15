Controversial Live Exorcism Show Comes to a Haunted Hollywood Theater

Salem at the Ultimate Halloween Event: Terrifying True Stories in a Haunted Theater

Where Audiences Don't Just Watch The Hauntings – They Survive Them: Inside a Haunted Hollywood Theater Where True Stories Come to Life All Around You

These stories are true. That's what makes them terrifying.” — Salem the Undertaker

Terrifying True Stories by Candlelight – the controversial immersive horror phenomenon – has transformed a haunted Hollywood theater into a portal where true stories of grave robbery, the undead and possession come to life around you.

Fresh from 8 sold-out performances at the historic and haunted Heritage Square Museum in Los Angeles, Terrifying True Stories now brings its uniquely terrifying experience to an intimate haunted Hollywood theater for the ultimate Halloween season event where the stories become even more visceral, more immediate, and more inescapable.

This isn't your grandmother's ghost story. Unless your grandmother survived being buried alive, documented grave-robbing operations, and a spider breeding program that violated the laws of nature, oh yeah, and a live exorcism.

These aren't campfire tales. These are documented cases. Police reports. Church records. Newspaper archives. You will be immersed in the stories that keep historians awake at night.

THE TRUE STORIES THAT REFUSE TO STAY BURIED:

EXORCISTA: Father Marcus Kane attempts to release a woman from the clutches of evil but evil is not ready to leave. The last church that attempted this was relocated and deconsecrated to contain something that should never be released. A body preserved as a shrine will be on display, holding back forces that have fed on decades of prayers. Previous priests who attempted this ritual are no longer available for comment. This is like nothing you have ever seen before.

DOCTOR WAX: A historian with a collection of one-of-a-kind dolls shocked authorities when his dolls revealed the criminal they had been searching for. Twenty-nine bodies. These dolls served as silent witnesses to what happens when graves are disturbed. With any luck, the dolls you'll meet will remain silent. But they remember being cold. They remember the dirt. They remember.

THE RESURRECTION OF MARJORIE MCCALL: Marjorie was pronounced dead by her physician husband and buried with her wedding ring. That night, grave robbers cut her finger to steal it. Fresh blood flowed. She woke screaming and walked home in her burial shroud, knocking on her own door. Medical records confirm she lived decades more. But the blood spilled that night opened something. A door that won't close.

THE NEST OF SPIDERS: Come face to face with the creepy crawling eight-legged creatures of nightmares. Arachnologist Dr. Eliza Staveley immerses you in the terrifying world of spiders that evolved in ways that seem impossible – species that build colonies of thousands, create webs the size of train cars, and hunt with military precision. Her breeding experiment pushed nature further than it should go. Check your hair before you leave. Check it again when you get home. And much, much more!

WHAT WITNESSES ARE SAYING:

"Thanks for my nightmares. I'm sending you my therapy bill." – Anna P., Silverlake

"That wasn't acting. Something was in that room." – Tyler D., Westwood

"I'm not coming back." (They came back twice) – Anonymous

ABOUT TERRIFYING TRUE STORIES:

The Terrifying True Stories podcast features real ghost stories, paranormal encounters and haunted happenings from the actual people that experienced them. This same dedication to authentic horror infuses our theatrical productions, where historical research meets innovative staging to create uniquely terrifying experiences.

FREE BLESSINGS & HOLY WATER:

Free blessings are available for those who wish to take no chances and Holy Water will be available. Salem the Undertaker recommends everyone partake.

NOT RECOMMENDED FOR: People under 17, those with heart problems, weak stomachs, delicate dispositions, or anyone who values peaceful sleep.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Terrifying True Stories by Candlelight

Haunted Cat's Crawl Theater:

660 Heliotrope Dr.

Los Angeles, CA 90004

Performances: October 17 & 18, 2025

Heritage Square Oxnard

715 South "A" Street

Oxnard, CA 93030

Performances: October 24 & 25, 2025

For tickets please visit: TerrifyingTrueStories.com

Warning: Based on true events. Contains strobe lights, fog, blood, water, spirits, creatures and things that shouldn't be possible.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Brian Lane

show@terrifyingtruestories.com

"These stories are true. That's what makes them terrifying."

– Salem the Undertaker

– Salem the Undertaker

Terrifying True Stories by Candlelight 2025

