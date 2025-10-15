WATT Renewable and MPS Technologies Announce Strategic Agreement to Power Nigeria's Critical Infrastructure

Representatives of WATT Renewable Corporation and MPS Technologies during the official signing of the strategic agreement to power Nigeria’s critical digital infrastructure with Hybrid solar solutions.

Strategic collaboration between WATT and MPS to power critical infrastructure, reduce diesel dependence and accelerate Nigeria’s renewable transition.

Together, we are building the resilient infrastructure that millions of Nigerians will depend on for decades to come.” — Oluwole Eweje, CEO, WATT Renewable Corporation

LAGOS, NIGERIA, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WATT Renewable Corporation today announced a strategic agreement with MPS Technologies, one of Nigeria’s largest digital infrastructure providers, to design and deploy advanced solar-hybrid energy systems across select sites within MPS’s nationwide portfolio.MPS Technologies operates over 700 cellular sites and data infrastructures across Nigeria, including mission-critical security facilities, connectivity hubs and major data centers. By powering a portion of this infrastructure, WATT strengthens its role as a leading partner in Nigeria’s transition to reliable, low-carbon power - sustaining the telecommunications backbone and other essential services while enabling sustainable economic growth.“At MPS, we are committed to building resilient and secure infrastructure,” said Dr. Thomas Sule, the man steering the colocation business unit. “Partnering with WATT allows us to scale our operations sustainably and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s clean-energy transformation.”By integrating WATT’s proven solar hybrid solutions, MPS benefits essentially by enhanced network uptime for critical Infrastructure, reduce operational costs and dependency on diesel generators, cut carbon emissions in line with national global climate goals, strengthen operational security for key public safety networks - while building capacity to support a massive rollout of clean energy powered new sites nationwide.This collaboration comes at a pivotal time for Nigeria’s energy and infrastructure landscape as the Federal Government’s renewed push to phase out diesel generators and adopt integrated hybrid energy solutions—warning that Nigeria may struggle to compete globally if its climate ambitions do not align with development realities. A reaffirmation by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Decarbonizing Infrastructure in Nigeria Summit on July 2, 2025.Our agreement with MPS is about powering Nigeria’s digital and security infrastructure backbone while driving measurable, sustainable economic impact across the nation.” said Oluwole Eweje, CEO of WATT Renewable Corporation. “Together, we are building the resilient infrastructure that millions of Nigerians will depend on for decades to come.”About WATT Renewable CorporationWATT Renewable Corporation is a private company incorporated under the laws of Canada, providing hybrid-solar energy solutions that power critical industries across Africa. As an Africa-proven leader in clean energy, WATT delivers Power-as-a-Service (PaaS) to Telecommunications companies, TowerCos, and other essential service providers ensuring dependable power, reduced operating costs, lower carbon emissions and measurable socio-economic impact. Headquartered in Alberta, Canada, with a strong operational presence in Lagos, Nigeria, WATT Renewable Corporation continues to drive Africa’s energy transition by enabling sustainable growth and resilience through reliable, data-driven power solutions.About MPS TechnologiesMPS Technologies is a Nigerian digital infrastructure company enabling seamless connectivity through a nationwide network of cellular sites, connectivity hubs and data facilities. The company plays a pivotal role in strengthening Nigeria’s digital backbone, supporting essential services and enterprise networks that power communication, innovation and economic growth.Media ContactCorporate Communications Unit

