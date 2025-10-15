Marvis Inc. Launches Exclusive Pre-Alpha of Lumexa, Securing $1.3M Contract and 1,000+ Corporate Waitlist

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marvis Inc. today announced the exclusive pre-alpha launch of Lumexa, its highly anticipated AI Agent, on the heels of securing a $1.3M pre-launch contract and amassing a waitlist of over 1,000 corporate clients. The company is launching Lumexa to solve the pervasive problem of 'digital busywork' for SMBs who want to automate their most complex workflows without the usual technical fuss. With Lumexa anyone can build their own AI agent without coding or tech knowledge.

Unlike traditional cloud-based automation tools that require complex API integrations, Lumexa learns by watching a user perform a task just once. It can be trained in minutes to automatically compile a daily sales report from three different sources, post a new job opening to multiple job boards, or even monitor competitor websites for pricing changes.

“The response before we even launched has been staggering. To have over a thousand companies on our waitlist and to have already secured a $1.3M contract validates our mission,” said Masaaki Hatano, Founder & CEO of Marvis Inc. “That's why we're starting with an exclusive pre-alpha—we want to work closely with a core group of innovators to ensure we are building a truly transformative product before we open it up to a wider audience. If you’re overwhelmed by admin, Lumexa acts like a digital team member that learns once, never forgets a task, and handles repetitive work forever.”

How Lumexa Works

• Train – Show Lumexa how you do something once, directly in your browser or desktop apps.

• Schedule – Set rules and timing for when tasks should run.

• Automate – Sit back while Lumexa executes those tasks on your behalf.

Why Lumexa is Different

• Train Once, Automate Forever – No coding, no workflows, no prompts. Just teach Lumexa directly.

• Secure by Design: On-Premises Execution – Lumexa is a desktop application you download. All automations run locally on your machine, not in the cloud. Your data, credentials, and activity never leave your control.

• Pre-Alpha Access, Real Impact — Be one of the very first to use Lumexa and help shape its core functionality.

Get Exclusive Pre-Alpha Access Marvis Inc is offering exclusive pre-alpha access to a select group of solo operators and lean SaaS teams. Users who join at this stage will work directly with the founders, influence the product roadmap, and shape the future of work automation.

To apply for the exclusive pre-alpha, visit: lumexaai.com

About Marvis Inc. Marvis Inc. is a forward-thinking AI company on a mission to give small teams superpowers. Founded by Masaaki Hatano and Haziq Muhammad, Marvis creates intuitive AI agents like Lumexa that learn directly from humans, automate repetitive work, and help you reclaim time to focus on what matters.

Media Contact: Hayden Richards hayden@hellomarvis.com

