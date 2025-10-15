Cassella Pools Expands Operations to Meet Rising Demand for Custom Pools in Northern Virginia

Homeowners can now transform their backyards into personal retreats with expert pool installation services from Cassella Pools.

SPRINGFIELD, VA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cassella Pools is expanding operations to bring high-quality custom pool construction and design services to homeowners across Northern Virginia. Known for precision craftsmanship and personalized care, the family-owned company now offers complete backyard transformations in communities including Springfield, Falls Church, and Reston. With this expansion, homeowners can enjoy tailored outdoor retreats designed to enhance both leisure and property value.The timing reflects a growing trend: outdoor living has become a top priority for homeowners seeking both relaxation and entertainment at home. National data shows that more than 70% of homeowners are considering pool installation as part of their outdoor improvement plans. Cassella Pools is responding to this demand with a full range of services, from fiberglass pool installation to custom pool design and build, ensuring each project blends beauty, functionality, and long-term durability.To simplify the process, Cassella Pools has introduced a two-phase consultation system. Homeowners begin with a quick online questionnaire to determine their needs, followed by an in-person meeting where designs, materials, costs, and timelines are reviewed in detail. Whether creating a sleek modern pool, adding hot tub installation, or integrating features like lighting and water elements, the company’s approach ensures that every detail reflects the client’s vision.“Expanding our services to more homeowners in Northern Virginia is an important milestone for us,” said Elijah Cassella, Owner of Cassella Pools. “Every family has a unique vision of a dream pool, and our mission is to bring those ideas to life with our custom pool construction services. We take pride in delivering exceptional results while building trust with every client.”Cassella Pools’ reputation is backed by more than 100 satisfied clients and a 5.0-star rating from verified reviews. With experienced designers, skilled builders, and a customer-first approach, the company continues to set a standard for quality in the region. Areas served now include Fairfax, Alexandria, and Arlington, with services ranging from simple backyard installations to complete outdoor environments featuring pools, spas, and integrated landscaping.Looking ahead, Cassella Pools plans to further strengthen its role in the community through educational initiatives and expanded service offerings. As families increasingly gather outdoors, the company is committed to creating safe, stylish, and lasting spaces that elevate the summer experience.Homeowners ready to explore pool installation options can request a personalized consultation today at cassellapools.com

