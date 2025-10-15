Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek proclaims Oct. 20-24 Community Bank Week

Oct. 14, 2025

Salem – Gov. Tina Kotek has officially proclaimed Oct. 20-24, 2025 as Community Bank Week in Oregon, recognizing the vital role community banks play in supporting families, small businesses, and communities across the state.

“For well over a century, community banks doing business in Oregon have provided local financial services and have supported the prosperity and growth of our communities," said Gov. Kotek in the proclamation. “Community banks are an integral part of Oregon's overall economy through their community giving, dedication as good neighbors, and above all, their critical role in providing reliable financial services to Oregonians."

Community banks serve Oregon through more than 325 branches and loan offices, employing 4,700 Oregonians in family-wage jobs. They also make more than half of all bank loans to small businesses, fueling entrepreneurship and job creation in every corner of the state. Community banks also make $3.5 billion in small business loans made annually in Oregon and safeguard over $47 billion in deposits.

“Community banks play a vital role in Oregon's economy and in communities across the state," said TK Keen, DFR administrator. “They provide essential financial services, support local businesses, and help strengthen the economic foundation of Oregon."

Community banks are central to Oregon's economic vitality, contributing to schools, infrastructure, and public services through taxes and serving the credit needs of all communities – including low- and moderate-income neighborhoods – under the federal Community Reinvestment Act. In many rural areas, they are the only local financial institution, making this commitment especially important.

“Community banks are unique because their success is directly tied to the strength of the communities they serve," said Scott Bruun, president and CEO of the Community Banks of Oregon. “They create jobs, provide access to capital, support local nonprofits, and contribute to Oregon's tax base. Gov. Kotek's proclamation recognizes just how essential community banks are to Oregon's economy and quality of life."

During Community Bank Week, banks across Oregon will celebrate with customer appreciation events, community service projects, food drives, free community shred events where residents can securely dispose of confidential documents, and other outreach efforts that highlight the positive impact of local banking. Discover more about community banks and connect with one in your area at www.oregonbankers.com/local.

About Oregon DFR: The Division of Financial Regulation protects consumers and regulates insurance, depository institutions, trust companies, securities, and consumer financial products and services. The division is part of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, Oregon's largest consumer protection and business regulatory agency. Visit dfr.oregon.gov and dcbs.oregon.gov.

