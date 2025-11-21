Don’t let scammers feast on your finances this Thanksgiving

Nov. 20, 2025

Salem – The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation (DFR) warns investors to stay alert for financial frauds and imposters dishing out scams this holiday season.

As Thanksgiving approaches, DFR reminds investors to be alert for scammers that are setting the table for financial fraud. Don't let a con artist carve into your savings this holiday season.

According to the North American Securities Administrators Association's (NASAA) 2025 enforcement report, scams involving digital assets, social media, and impersonation remain among the top threats this year. Artificial intelligence (AI) has made it easier for criminals to cook up convincing deceptions. Fraudsters can clone voices, generate fake videos, and impersonate trusted people or institutions, all to mislead victims into sharing personal information, transferring funds, or granting access to accounts or devices. These scams are increasingly sophisticated and can be financially devastating for victims and their loved ones.

“Scammers are serving up more convincing schemes than ever before," said TK Keen, DFR administrator. “Before you hand over your hard-earned money, take a moment to verify who you're dealing with. A quick check can keep your savings off the fraudster's menu."

DFR encourages investors to follow these steps to help keep their finances safe.

Check the ingredients : Always verify that any investment professional or firm is properly registered in Oregon .

: Always verify that any investment professional or firm is properly . Don't bite too fast : Be cautious with unsolicited investment offers, especially those shared through social media, texts, or messaging apps.

: Be cautious with unsolicited investment offers, especially those shared through social media, texts, or messaging apps. Avoid the pressure cooker : If someone's pushing you to “act now," that's a red flag. Real opportunities don't come with an expiration timer. Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

: If someone's pushing you to “act now," that's a red flag. Real opportunities don't come with an expiration timer. Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Pass along the warning: If you suspect a scam or have been the victim of a financial fraud, report it to law enforcement or your state securities regulator.

You can learn more about investment frauds and how to protect yourself by visiting DFR's website on avoiding investment fraud and NASAA's investor education resources center.

If anyone feels they have been a victim of fraud can contact one of our consumer advocates at 1-888-877-4894 (toll-free) or email dfr.financialserviceshelp@dcbs.oregon.gov.



###

About Oregon DFR: The Division of Financial Regulation protects consumers and regulates insurance, depository institutions, trust companies, securities, and consumer financial products and services. The division is part of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, Oregon's largest consumer protection and business regulatory agency. Visit dfr.oregon.gov and dcbs.oregon.gov.

