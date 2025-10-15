APAC-Dubai Digital Xchange to Unite Asia’s AI and Robotics Trailblazers with Dubai’s Leading Innovation Leaders

ADDx APAC - Dubai Digital Xchange

A defining summit where Asia’s AI and Robotics pioneers join Dubai’s visionary innovators to shape the world’s intelligent future

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The inaugural APAC-Dubai Digital Xchange (ADDx) will bring together Asia’s top AI and robotics innovators with the Middle East’s foremost enterprise and government leaders on November 19–20, 2025, at The Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel, Dubai. Aligning with the UAE AI Strategy 2031 and Dubai’s Smart City Vision, the summit marks a defining moment in cross-border innovation between Asia and the Middle East designed as an outcomes-driven platform to accelerate innovation adoption, policy alignment, and technology deployment.Strategic Launch Platform for Regional InnovationADDx serves as the official launch platform for the UAE Chapter of two pioneering Singapore-based industry associations - the Asia AI Association (AAIA) and the APAC Assistive Robotics Association (APARA) . This milestone cements Dubai’s standing as the region’s innovation capital, advancing the UAE’s AI Strategy 2031 by promoting cross-border technology transfer, knowledge exchange, and the development of responsible, human-centric AI and robotics solutions.“As we gather at the APAC-Dubai Digital Xchange, we must recognize that the future of Asia’s digital economy depends on our ability to develop and deploy AI responsibly,” said Teddy Lee, President of the Asia AI Association. “Our UAE Chapter will serve as a bridge connecting policy, innovation, and enterprise to unlock AI’s full potential across the region.”The dual launch of AAIA and APARA’s UAE Chapters strengthens regional collaboration, bringing together policymakers, startups, investors, academics, and innovation leaders to align with the UAE’s national We the UAE 2031 vision and Dubai’s long-term digital transformation roadmap.AIBotics: Bringing AI and Robotics to LifeA central highlight of ADDx 2025 will be AIBotics, APARA’s flagship global platform that merges AI and robotics under a distinctive “Made-in-UAE” identity. AIBotics underscores APARA’s mission to promote human-centric, ethical, and sustainable AI innovation, echoing the UAE’s commitment to digital advancement.“The rise of Artificial Intelligence has redefined industries globally. AI in robotics represents the next frontier - and the UAE provides the fertile ground to incubate noble innovations,” said Oliver Tian, Honorary Adviser of APARA. “AIBotics is our mission to bring this vision to life, and we are proud to launch it here in November 2025.”First launched in 2019, AIBotics has grown into a globally respected forum for advancing intelligent and assistive robotics, bridging academia, research, and enterprise. With past editions in Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia, and participation from institutions such as MIT, KPMG, and the National University of Singapore, the platform’s expansion into the UAE will further strengthen Dubai’s position as a global nexus for applied AI and robotics excellence.Strategic Alignment with Dubai’s Innovation LeadershipBy establishing a cross-regional bridge between Asia’s innovation powerhouses and the Middle East’s enterprise ecosystem, ADDx positions Dubai as a strategic digital gateway for next-generation innovation exchange. The summit’s agenda supports the UAE’s economic diversification and knowledge-based growth goals, empowering public and private sectors to harness AI for national development.“Dubai isn’t just hosting another summit - it’s building the digital gateway where Asia’s tech trailblazers and the Middle East’s innovation leaders converge to accelerate real growth,” said Jona Oboza, Founder and CEO of Acceler8 AI, a strategic partner of ADDx. “Acceler8 AI is proud to power this vision - transforming collaboration into intelligent infrastructure that connects cities, enterprises, and innovators to shape the future of digital economies.”ADDx differentiates itself by emphasizing actionable outcomes over awareness featuring VIP roundtables, tabletop showcases, and keynote sessions designed to catalyze genuine partnerships, investment, and deployment. The invite-only event will host over 100 senior executives, including C-suite leaders, innovation heads, and government stakeholders from across Asia and the Middle East.Exclusive Access to Innovation and Investment OpportunitiesThe two-day event will spotlight cutting-edge AI, robotics, and automation technologies from Asia’s leading markets - many being introduced in Dubai for the first time. Delegates will gain direct access to cross-border opportunities, including joint ventures, R&D collaborations, and market-entry partnerships between Asian innovators and Middle Eastern enterprises.Expected attendance includes a curated mix of:• Directors & Vice Presidents• Heads of Digital and Innovation• 20% C-Suite Executives• 15% Senior industry specialistsSector representation will span government policy, smart city development, AI startups, research institutions, venture investment, and global consulting firms, underscoring ADDx’s role as a strategic platform for high-impact engagement and real-world collaboration.Long-Term Regional ImpactBeyond its two-day program, ADDx aims to create a sustained ecosystem of collaboration. The summit will be followed by year-round initiatives including policy briefings, white papers, and post-event intelligence reports for government and industry stakeholders. AAIA and APARA will also facilitate exclusive innovation dialogues and Asia-UAE working groups to further drive adoption and governance best practices across sectors.“Dubai isn’t just defining the crossroads of innovation - it’s engineering the connective infrastructure that powers long-term collaboration, responsible AI growth, and the next era of market acceleration,” added Oboza. “This is where Asia’s bold innovation meets the Middle East’s ambition to lead the future.”Event DetailsWhat: APAC-Dubai Digital Xchange (ADDx)When: November 19–20, 2025Where: The Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel, Dubai, UAEExpected Attendance: 100+ senior executives and innovation leadersWebsite: www.dubaidigitalx.com Email: hello@dubaidigitalx.comAbout the OrganizersAsia AI Association (AAIA) — A Singapore-based hub driving responsible AI innovation and governance across Asia-Pacific. The UAE Chapter extends this mission, connecting policymakers, researchers, and enterprises to foster ethical, high-impact AI aligned with the UAE AI Strategy 2031.APAC Assistive Robotics Association (APARA) — A Singapore-headquartered non-profit advancing assistive robotics innovation that enhances human capabilities and supports smart city ecosystems. Its AIBotics platform unites academia, government, and industry to accelerate applied robotics development worldwide.Acceler8 AI Pte Ltd — A Singapore-based AI-native marketing technology company creating proprietary AI solutions that fuse data precision, cultural intelligence, and creative innovation to accelerate cross-regional growth. As ADDx’s marketing technology partner, Acceler8 AI empowers collaborative ecosystems that drive intelligent, scalable progress across markets.

