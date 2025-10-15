Fasoo’s Data-Centric Security Strategies for AI-Driven Manufacturing Spotlighted at ManuSec USA 2025

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security Fasoo at ManuSec USA 2025

BETHESDA , MD, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - Fasoo, the leader in data-centric security, engaged with industry leaders at ManuSec USA 2025, held October 14–15 in Chicago, Illinois.

As part of the event program, Ron Arden, EVP, CTO & COO of Fasoo, presented “Securing Manufacturing Data in the AI Era: From Governance to VDI IP Protection.”

Arden shared how manufacturers can safeguard sensitive design files and intellectual property in today’s AI-driven environments. Citing a real-world case of securing data in Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) through granular access policies, dynamic watermarks, and full activity logs, he outlined how Fasoo delivers advanced data security while maintaining seamless collaboration with suppliers.

Highlights at ManuSec USA 2025:

• Fasoo Enterprise DRM (FED) ensures advanced CAD drawing security through persistent encryption and dynamic access controls from file creation through collaboration without disrupting PLM or CAD workflows.

• Wrapsody eCo transforms supplier collaboration by replacing uncontrolled file sharing with centralized policies. Organizations gain secure supplier access while maintaining visibility, version control, and detailed audit trails.

• Fasoo Data Radar (FDR) empowers manufacturers with real-time insight into unstructured data, helping them locate sensitive information, track its usage, and reduce compliance and exposure risks.

“With attack surfaces extending from IT to OT and across supply chains, the challenge is achieving speed and security simultaneously,” said Ron Arden, EVP, CTO & COO of Fasoo. “At ManuSec USA, we demonstrated how a data-centric approach enables manufacturers to sustain innovation while safeguarding IP and meeting compliance demands.”

Backed by recent recognition at the 2025 Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards, Fasoo is expanding its impact across industries where data integrity and speed define business success. By bringing data-centric security into the core of AI-driven manufacturing, Fasoo continues to help manufacturers turn compliance and IP protection into a competitive edge.

For more information about Fasoo’s data-centric security solutions, visit https://en.fasoo.com/solutions/manufacturing/.

About Fasoo:

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze, and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo's continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/.

