Sologenic Partner Texture Capital Receives FINRA Approval to Trade U.S. Equities; Positions Represented as Stock Tokens

Regulatory approval paves the way for a new platform where investors swap stablecoins for U.S. stocks

I believe Texture Capital’s FINRA approval will pave the way to a new era of tokenized capital markets.” — Richard Johnson, CEO of Texture Capital

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sologenic partner Texture Capital — an SEC-registered broker-dealer and FINRA member — today announced that it received regulatory approval to launch a retail trading platform to provide U.S. investors with direct, regulated access to publicly listed U.S. equities, with “stock tokens” held in their cryptocurrency wallets.The platform, called SoloTex , will allow U.S. retail traders to access U.S. equity markets with stablecoins, including any stock available in major U.S. equity markets. Upon executing a transaction, the buyer will receive a stock token which is minted on-demand at the time of purchase. Each stock token corresponds 1:1 with a share of the underlying stock held in the custody of the clearing broker, ensuring that investors receive full shareholder rights—including dividends and voting. In addition, the platform supports extended trading hours to align with the 24-hour trading cycle inherent to on-chain finance. SoloTex will debut in Q4 2025 offering retail investors access to U.S. stock markets from their crypto wallets, with tokens minted to reflect their positions.“I believe Texture Capital’s FINRA approval will pave the way to a new era of tokenized capital markets,” said Richard Johnson, CEO of Texture Capital. “SoloTex enables crypto users to reallocate from USDC and buy any stocks such as Apple or Tesla, see those assets alongside their existing crypto holdings, and still receive the protections and benefits of real share ownership. We’re excited to bring this groundbreaking product to market.”Mike McCluskey, CEO of Sologenic, added: “Our mission has always been to bring traditional finance to Web3, and SoloTex delivers on this promise by giving crypto investors access to public equities with positions represented as tokens through a familiar, self‑custodial wallet. We believe this is a first for the U.S. market and it sets the stage for a new era of asset ownership through tokenization.”SoloTex fundamentally differs from offshore, synthetic, or SPV‑based products currently available in the market. In contrast to SoloTex, these competitor products may (i) be unavailable to U.S. investors, (ii) lack typical shareholder rights, (iii) involve increased counterparty risk (i.e., contractual privity is with SPV rather than underlying equity issuer), (iv) offer a limited selection of U.S. equities, or (v) experience de-pegging from the underlying equity’s price (i.e., pricing may deviate from equities’ public market prices, since liquidity is limited to the SPV pool and its users).SoloTex Legal Advisor Ashley Ebersole, added: “Offering actual tokenized U.S. equities to the U.S. market has always been the holy grail. The SEC and FINRA have made notable progress this year, but technology moves fast and regulations have not yet caught up with it. It’s on all of us in the industry to keep advancing things while we have SEC leadership that is aligned with our financial innovation goals. SoloTex represents the leading edge of innovation within established regulatory architecture, and we will continue to innovate towards fully tokenized capital markets as regulations permit."For more information or to join the waitlist, please visit https://solotex.com/ About Texture CapitalTexture Capital is a FINRA member and SEC-registered broker-dealer specializing in digital securities. We empower clients to compliantly issue tokens representing equity, debt, revenue share, royalties, or other investment contracts. Leveraging blockchain technology and smart contracts, we aim to transform the traditional capital markets' structure, offering tools for issuance, tokenization, and secondary market trading via our Alternative Trading System. Texture Transfer Services LLC is an affiliated company and SEC registered Transfer AgentAbout SologenicSologenic is a pioneer in blockchain‑based asset tokenization. Building bridges between traditional financial markets and decentralized infrastructure, Sologenic enables investors to trade tokenized versions of real‑world assets in a secure and compliant manner.About SoloTexAn investment platform for digital assets, built to transform capital markets through tokenization. Formed through a strategic partnership between Sologenic and Texture Capital, SoloTex aims to offer secure and regulated access to U.S. stocks for both for retail and institutional investors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.