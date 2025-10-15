ZillyPlanet Launches AI-Powered Game to Help Kids Embrace STEM at Pivotal Ages

Meet the ZillyPlanet crew where fun, friends, and fearless STEM learning begin!

Research shows 52% of kids lose interest in STEM subjects by middle school. Adaptive learning through play helps spark excitement and long-term STEM interest.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZillyPlanet , a new AI-powered STEM learning platform, announced early access to its adaptive math game for kids in grades 2–8. The platform helps kids build confidence and curiosity in math during the critical years when lifelong attitudes toward STEM are being formed.Get early access: zillyplanet.com/earlyaccess “Every parent knows the moment when a child says, ‘I’m just not a math person,’” said Deanne Watt, CEO and Co-Founder of ZillyPlanet. “ZillyPlanet was built for that moment – to give families a way to spark confidence and show kids that STEM isn’t something to fear, but a superpower they already have.”Meet ZillyPlanet: Fun + adaptive AI for STEM educationZillyPlanet combines immersive storytelling with adaptive learning, so kids progress through mission-based adventures at their own pace with step-by-step guidance tailored to their needs.• Personalized learning. AI adapts in real time with tutor-style, step-by-step support.• Standards-aligned. Content aligns to Common Core State Standards (grades 2–8).• Safe and explainable. MCP-based guidance shows step-by-step reasoning so kids understand the process, not just the answer.• Equity-minded. Built with guidance from experts including Ruthe Farmer, Founder & CEO, Last Mile Education Fund and Former Senior Policy Advisor for Tech Inclusion at the White House OSTP.• Engaging! Playful characters, stories, and rewards make learning fun and motivating.Why now: Confidence at a critical ageResearch shows nearly half of U.S. students disengage from STEM by the end of middle school, and once kids lose confidence, they rarely return, limiting opportunities in fields projected to face a shortfall of more than 1.4 million skilled jobs by 2030.During early access, the ZillyPlanet web application is free for one year, ensuring families from all backgrounds can access supplemental STEM support during this pivotal stage.Survey: Kids need engaging and personalized STEM learning toolsIn a recent ZillyPlanet survey of 258 U.S. parents, “falling behind in STEM” was their top concern for their children’s education.• 52% said their child “loses interest or gets bored,” their top learning challenge.• 58% said interactive games/challenges motivate kids to learn.• 75% want tools that adapt to their child’s learning in real time.• 21% reported limited or no access to good STEM tools.Parents also said they need to be informed and assured of a safe experience for their children. Future ZillyPlanet releases will include a parent portal (to monitor progress and support learning at home) and an educator portal (to integrate with classrooms and homeschooling curricula).About ZillyPlanetZillyPlanet is a supplemental STEM learning web platform that helps kids build confidence in critical subjects through AI-powered, story-driven missions. Founded by Yinet Maldonado, who was inspired by her own struggles to find math and science support as a child, ZillyPlanet makes learning both accessible and fun. The platform delivers transparent, step-by-step AI guided learning with playful characters and missions, and is advised by leaders across education, AI, and STEM equity.

