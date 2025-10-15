2025 innovation and market leaders for AI infrastructure for the enterprise voted by humans Chart showing 2024 and 2025 innovation and market leaders for AI infrastructure for the enterprise voted by humans The most dominant brands defined as the spread between first place and second place in voting by humans

NVIDIA and Dell dominate, SK hynix finally recognized, CPUs and Intel still matter

"Trusted brands guide enterprise decision-making. The AI Infra Brand Leader Survey helps IT professionals cut through the noise to identify the innovators defining the GPU- and memory-centric era”.” — Frank Berry

OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IT Brand Pulse, a trusted source for research, about AI brand leadership, today announced the results of the 2025 IT Pro voting for brand leaders in Enterprise Infrastructure for AI. The independent, non-sponsored survey arrives at the dawn of the world’s most significant technology inflection point, as IT professionals seek to identify the leaders shaping the new era of GPU-centric and memory-centric computing. Download the full survey report free “As AI transforms the foundation of IT, brand leadership has never been more important,” said Frank Berry, senior analyst, IT Brand Pulse. “In a rapidly evolving infrastructure landscape, trusted brands guide enterprise decision-making. The AI Infrastructure Brand Leader Survey helps IT professionals cut through the noise to identify the innovators defining the GPU- and memory-centric era”.Survey HighlightsNVIDIA dominates GPUs, Network Switches, and SmartNICs - NVIDIA extended its brand halo across multiple categories. IT Pros voted NVIDIA the Market and Innovation Leader for GPUs for AI with overwhelming spreads of 83% (innovation) and 80% (market) against AMD. NVIDIA also led Network Switches for AI with spreads of 41% (innovation) and 17% (market), and SmartNICs for AI with a 39% spread in innovation. Dell Technologies extends leadership in Servers and Storage - Dell maintained undisputed leadership in Servers for AI, winning both Market and Innovation Leader. In Primary Storage for AI, Dell overtook Pure Storage in Innovation while holding the Market Leader position. In File and Object Storage for AI, Dell displaced NetApp as Market Leader and surpassed Pure Storage in Innovation, strengthening its reach across enterprise AI infrastructure. Dell’s deep partnership with NVIDIA amplified its brand halo as the go-to system partner delivering GPU-powered AI solutions. SK hynix earns recognition for High-Bandwidth Memory - For the first time, SK hynix was recognized as Market and Innovation Leader for High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) for AI, surpassing Samsung, the perennial memory brand leader with its dominance in DRAM. This recognition reflects SK hynix’s decisive technology leadership in HBM, critical for AI workload performance and efficiency.Intel has maintained CPU leadership since 2008 - While GPUs dominate AI headlines, CPUs remain indispensable for orchestrating workloads, managing pipelines, and handling diverse tasks. Intel continued its unbroken streak as IT Pros voted it both Market and Innovation Leader for CPUs for AI, a position it has held since IT Brand Pulse began surveying the category in 2008.About IT Brand PulseThe IT Brand Pulse AI Brand Leader practice is the first and only program dedicated exclusively to tracking AI brand leadership. The awards are the symbols of brand leadership, with winners voted by technical professionals and consumers in independent, non-sponsored surveys. These surveys are designed to measure the pulse of brand leadership across specific AI product categories. Within each category, respondents choose both the overall Market Leader and the Innovation Leader. Participants are provided with a clear category definition, randomized vendor lists, and the option to write in additional vendors, ensuring results reflect authentic, unbiased industry sentiment. Learn more at itbrandpulse.com.

