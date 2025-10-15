Sweet Influencers Launches as the First AI-Powered Influencer Marketing Platform, Built by Franchisors, for Franchisors

At Sweet Influencers, we’re not an agency—we’re your growth partner. Our mission is to empower creators and scale brands with measurable, meaningful results.” — Angela Olea, CFE, Founder and CEO

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sweet Influencers , founded by franchise visionary Angela Olea and led in partnership with President & COO Liberty Bernal, has officially launched as the first influencer marketing platform built by franchisors, for franchisors. The company seamlessly connects brands and local franchisees with authentic influencers who drive real, measurable ROI through AI-powered strategy and data-driven insights.Unlike generic influencer tools, Sweet Influencers bridges the gap between national brand awareness and local engagement. Designed specifically for franchise systems, the platform helps franchisors and franchisees activate credible, conversion-focused campaigns that build trust, expand visibility, and strengthen customer loyalty.“At Sweet Influencers, we’re not an agency—we’re your growth partner,” said Angela Olea, CFE, Founder and CEO. “Our mission is to empower creators and scale brands with measurable, meaningful results. We’re connecting culture to commerce by helping brands harness authentic voices that actually move product.”Joining Olea in leading Sweet Influencers is President and COO Liberty Bernal, a 27-year franchise veteran who brings a unique blend of operational precision and creative insight. Bernal, who began her career as a Curves for Women franchisee before founding and franchising Liberty Fitness to 65 locations nationwide, is focused on building scalable systems and empowering brands through authentic storytelling.“We’re bridging two worlds I’m passionate about—franchising and authentic marketing,” Bernal said. “Sweet Influencers combines data intelligence with human connection, helping brands and creators grow with transparency, trust, and measurable results.”Sweet Influencers integrates proprietary tools such as Sweet Fit™, the AI-driven matchmaker for brand-aligned creators; Sweet Score™, a performance-forecasting engine; and Sweet Elite™, a curated network of proven, high-impact influencers. Campaigns with “high-fit” influencers generate up to 11 times higher ROI than banner ads, while franchises leveraging locally aligned influencers see 30–50 percent higher repeat-customer rates within six monthsBeyond performance, the company is committed to promoting ethical influencer practices and educating franchisors on how to leverage digital storytelling with confidence and clarity.“With AI as our accelerator and authenticity as our foundation,” Olea said, “we’re redefining what influence means for the franchise world—combining vision and execution to help every brand, owner, and creator grow together.”For more information or to schedule a free consultation and demo, visit www.sweetinfluencers.ai or call (833) 617-9338.

